Style News: Benjamin Barker’s menswear show, New Balance’s new 1906 store

Menswear labels take the runway in Marquee show

Looking for a dapper outfit for a spiffy night out? Check out Benjamin Barker’s one-night-only fashion show next Thursday at nightclub Marquee Singapore, where the Singaporean menswear label will showcase a number of international men’s brands.

They include South Korean bespoke men’s tailor Ascottage, which shot to mainstream recognition after co-founder Oh Jin-taek appeared on Netflix dating reality show Single’s Inferno (2021); American contemporary fashion and streetwear brand The Brooklyn Circus; and Hong Kong artisanal clothier The Armoury.

The show also bridges the metaverse and physical worlds, as NFT fashion collaborations – by BBRC Studios, the Web3 subsidiary of the Benjamin Barker Group – will be brought to life and shown on the runway.

Catch live music performances by local acts including rapper Yung Raja and singer Rriley, and stay tuned for a surprise celebrity guest who will make an appearance on the catwalk.

Those interested in snapping up threads can sign up at www.bbtailors.com/bb-x-ascottage-trunk-show for an exclusive, by-appointment-only trunk show by Benjamin Barker and Ascottage on Oct 8 and 9 at Mandala Club. Home-grown men’s brands Hat of Cain and Mason & Smith will also be retailing their offerings there.

Info: The fashion show takes place next Thursday, 9pm to 1am, at Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands Singapore, 2 Bayfront Avenue. Get tickets at bit.ly/ivyuniverseparty

