Style News: Benjamin Barker’s menswear show, New Balance’s new 1906 store

Menswear labels take the runway in Marquee show
Looking for a dapper outfit for a spiffy night out? Check out Benjamin Barker’s one-night-only fashion show next Thursday at nightclub Marquee Singapore, where the Singaporean menswear label will showcase a number of international men’s brands.
They include South Korean bespoke men’s tailor Ascottage, which shot to mainstream recognition after co-founder Oh Jin-taek appeared on Netflix dating reality show Single’s Inferno (2021); American contemporary fashion and streetwear brand The Brooklyn Circus; and Hong Kong artisanal clothier The Armoury.
The show also bridges the metaverse and physical worlds, as NFT fashion collaborations – by BBRC Studios, the Web3 subsidiary of the Benjamin Barker Group – will be brought to life and shown on the runway.
Catch live music performances by local acts including rapper Yung Raja and singer Rriley, and stay tuned for a surprise celebrity guest who will make an appearance on the catwalk.
Those interested in snapping up threads can sign up at www.bbtailors.com/bb-x-ascottage-trunk-show for an exclusive, by-appointment-only trunk show by Benjamin Barker and Ascottage on Oct 8 and 9 at Mandala Club. Home-grown men’s brands Hat of Cain and Mason & Smith will also be retailing their offerings there.
Info: The fashion show takes place next Thursday, 9pm to 1am, at Marquee Singapore, B1-67 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands Singapore, 2 Bayfront Avenue. Get tickets at bit.ly/ivyuniverseparty
Sulwhasoo celebrates 10 years in Singapore
It has been a decade since South Korean luxury beauty brand Sulwhasoo made its debut here in September 2012 – via a counter in Tangs at Tang Plaza. Today, it has seven stores and counters islandwide.
To celebrate the milestone, the brand has unveiled a limited-edition bottle of its best-selling First Care Activating Serum ($160 for 90ml, $198 for 120ml). Inspired by the Korean traditional white porcelain baekja, this minimalist iteration emulates the sleek curves of the white ware said to be favoured by the elite during the early Joseon period.
Contained within is the fifth-generation formulation of the signature serum, which has the brand’s proprietary Jaum Activator that is said to promote skin regeneration.
Available from next Monday are exclusive Sulwhasoo anniversary sets, which include some of the brand’s bestsellers and a limited-edition Sulwhasoo leather jewellery box.
Info: Available at Sulwhasoo boutiques and counters, Lazada and Shopee
New Balance’s first 1906 store
Fans of New Balance can find the brand’s newest drops consolidated at its first 1906 store in Ion Orchard, a space dedicated to all its lifestyle offerings, athleisure and footwear.
A first in the region, the store will be home to its most sought-after lifestyle collections and collaborations such as the “Made in the USA” collection and, most recently, a collaboration with American apparel brand Carhartt WIP.
The store will also carry Uni-ssentials, New Balance’s line of unisex sportswear staples.
On the footwear front, new launches include the 574+ ($159), a fresh interpretation of the 574 – the brand’s most recognisable style – which now comes with an elevated midsole; and the 1906R ($209), a contemporary take on the 1906 running shoe with a nod to the techy “dad shoe” aesthetic of 2000s runners.
Info: The store is at B4-28 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn
New luxury foundations to splurge on
Going maskless calls for a return to focusing on your base routine. If you have been hunting for foundations to invest in, several luxury beauty brands have launched new ones.
The latest addition to Hourglass Cosmetics’ popular Ambient Lighting Collection is the Soft Glow Foundation ($96), which promises to deliver 16-hour medium and buildable coverage with a glowy finish. It is infused with blurring spheres that are said to provide a light-diffusing effect and minimise the look of imperfections.
Guerlain has reinvented its Parure Gold Skin foundation ($150) in radiant and matte finishes. Said to be formulated with a hint of 24K gold, the 85 per cent skincare-based formula contains natural skincare actives and white peony petal extract meant to strengthen the skin barrier.
And for the truly blue-blooded, there is Cle de Peau Beaute’s The Foundation ($430). You get a water-gel formula with an imperceptibly light texture, inspired by emulsifying technology typically used in skincare creams.
It was first launched five years ago and reformulated this year to contain a Precious Lakesis Complex that is said to help enhance skin elasticity through continued use and new Blur Perfection Technology to enhance the skin’s radiance.
Available in 14 shades, the foundation applies sheer for a natural finish. Packaged like a jewel, it comes with a gold spatula and a small stand.
Info: Hourglass Cosmetics available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg; Guerlain’s at its boutique at B2-32 Ion Orchard and counters at Tangs, Takashimaya and Metro; and Cle de Peau Beaute’s at its boutique at 01-09 Mandarin Gallery and counters including BHG Bugis