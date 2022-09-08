Style News: Beauty pop-ups from Ksisters, Clarins, Maison Margiela and Infinity Kose

Travel to Jeju at this K-beauty pop-up in Joo Chiat

No need to feel envious about your friends’ holiday snaps in Jeju Island.

Local K-beauty, fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Ksisters has recreated a slice of the picturesque destination with its latest pop-up, Jung Island, at social club and co-working space Crane Living in Joo Chiat.

Soak in Jeju-inspired vibes with yellow canola flower fields as a backdrop for pictures and the scent of Jeju cypress in the air.

Ksisters has curated a selection of South Korean brands it carries, many of which contain ingredients native to the island, such as Jeju volcanic ash.

These include new launches from beauty labels Lavien, Pink Wonder and Ohiohoo, and lifestyle brands Cosmic Mansion and Hinok. Jung Beauty, the platform’s in-house brand, is also launching its new Probiotics Firming & Brightening Eye Serum ($75) at the pop-up.