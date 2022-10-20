Style News: Aigner returns to Singapore, Swarovski’s consciously crafted collection

Comeback kid Aigner
German leather goods label Aigner is staging a triumphant return to Singapore after six years, with the opening of its new flagship store in Paragon.
Swing by to check out the brand’s latest Fall/Winter 2022 collection, Progress.
Fronted by British supermodel Kate Moss, it marks a slight departure from its usual staid aesthetic. Think bags and accessories that have retained their German functionality, but are now awash in colours such as cosmic blue, orchid pink and metallics.
To celebrate the store’s launch, shoppers who sign up in-store for the Aigner newsletter will enjoy 10 per cent off storewide or 15 per cent off a minimum spending of $1,800.
Aigner is at 02-11 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road, and has a counter at Level 2 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road.
Conscious crystals at Swarovski
One would never guess that Swarovski’s new limited-edition collection, Fluenta, contains recycled materials and repurposed jewellery components just by looking at it.
But the elegant and festive pieces are consciously crafted and feature reignited Swarovski crystals – which are unused crystal stock that would otherwise go to waste – that are set in a base metal made from 90 per cent recycled brass.
The collection is just one feature in the Austrian jewellery brand’s push for more sustainable operations. In its 2021 sustainability report, it pledged to launch at least one sustainable product collection a year starting in 2022, and source all metals from responsibly managed and recycled suppliers by 2030. It also plans to transition to completely recyclable or compostable packaging by 2030.
The Fluenta collection is available at its outlets at VivoCity, Ion Orchard and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and on www.swarovski.com. Prices range from $165 (ring) to $325 (earrings).
Step up with Skechers
Is the rising number of Covid-19 cases making you feel anxious about hitting the gym? Skechers will be hosting its annual virtual Skechers Friendship Walk 2022 from Oct 27 to Nov 14, so you can work out at home for charity.
With every sign-up, the American footwear brand will donate a dollar to APSN, a social service agency which provides special education for individuals with mild intellectual disabilities, as part of their long-standing partnership.
Participants will also be rewarded with discount vouchers and a chance to win a year’s supply of Skechers shoes. To score buy-one-get-one-free vouchers, form a team of two to five participants to clock 100km together.
Skechers has also released several new ultra-comfy sneakers under its existing Max Cushioning range. Choose from the Max Cushioning Essential ($119) if you are into light exercises, the Max Cushioning Delta ($139) for a moderate sweat session or the Max Cushioning Hyper Craze ($179) if you want to turn up the intensity.
Free registration for the virtual Skechers Friendship Walk 2022 is now open at https://str.sg/wVsV