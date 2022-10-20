Style News: Aigner returns to Singapore, Swarovski’s consciously crafted collection

Comeback kid Aigner

German leather goods label Aigner is staging a triumphant return to Singapore after six years, with the opening of its new flagship store in Paragon.

Swing by to check out the brand’s latest Fall/Winter 2022 collection, Progress.

Fronted by British supermodel Kate Moss, it marks a slight departure from its usual staid aesthetic. Think bags and accessories that have retained their German functionality, but are now awash in colours such as cosmic blue, orchid pink and metallics.

To celebrate the store’s launch, shoppers who sign up in-store for the Aigner newsletter will enjoy 10 per cent off storewide or 15 per cent off a minimum spending of $1,800.

Aigner is at 02-11 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road, and has a counter at Level 2 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road.

Conscious crystals at Swarovski