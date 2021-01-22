Style News

BVLGARI PERFUME YOU CAN CUSTOMISE

Let Bvlgari's newest perfume take you to Italy. On Jan 15, the Italian luxury house launched Allegra, a collection of fragrances inspired by different parts of Italy and the modern Roman lifestyle.

The core collection comprises five eau de parfums ($263 for 50ml, $375 for 100ml). Riva Solare, for instance, is inspired by the Italian Riviera and features notes of citrus and fresh bergamot; while Rock N' Rome embodies the classic aperitivo with zesty notes of osmanthus and apricot.

Each scent can be personalised with your choice of a magnifying essence ($300 for 40ml) - five concentrated essences to layer onto the base perfume. The essences - bergamot, musk, rose, patchouli and vanilla - can be bought separately.

The eau de parfums come in coloured glass bottles that pay tribute to Bvlgari's heritage as a jeweller and master of coloured gemstones.

In a bid to be sustainable, 96 per cent of the bottle is made of glass that can be recycled and the perfume box's paper packaging is partly made from the by-products of lemons harvested in Sicily.

Info: Available at Takashimaya Department Store and bulgari.com/en-sg

SHOP FROM VETERAN DESIGNERS AT DESIGN ORCHARD

Yang Derong, Lai Chan, Thomas Wee, Dick Lee. The list reads like an exclusive boy's club of top Singaporean fashion designers, but is actually the line-up of designer collections now available at Design Orchard. They were launched in-store on Jan 15.

Get a head start on your Chinese New Year shopping with a shirt from a collection by singer-songwriter Lee, designed in collaboration with bespoke menswear label PIMABS. The shirts, in an array of brightly patterned fabrics cut with a camp collar, are priced from $299 for cotton shirts and $620.60 for silk ones.

Also available are a ready-to-wear line ($180 to $650) from veteran couturier Wee and a new lifestyle concept from artist and designer Yang. Named Sayang Sayang, Yang's brand includes T-shirts (from $28.80), masks ($7.80), bags ($48) and cushion covers ($38).

For the ladies, cheongsam expert Goh Lai Chan's collection ($528 to $1,128) has some styles exclusive to Design Orchard.

The move to bring together these established designer capsules was led by the Textile and Fashion Federation, which took over operations of the retail showcase on the first floor in August.

Info: Available at Design Orchard, 250 Orchard Road

24K GOLD SKINCARE FROM CLE DE PEAU BEAUTE

Nothing says luxurious like incorporating actual gold into your skincare routine. Cle de Peau Beaute has released the Precious Gold Vitality Mask ($440), a rinse-off mask that contains 24K gold and is said to revitalise fatigued skin. The antioxidant-rich mask is also infused with gardenia extract and a blend of amino acids and botanicals meant to reduce dullness and recharge the skin for a radiant glow. Info: Available at Cle de Peau Beaute boutiques and counters including BHG Bugis

Amanda Chai