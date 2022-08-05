Style News

ZALORA X ADIDAS' SUPERMARKET POP-UP

E-commerce platform Zalora and global sports and lifestyle brand Adidas have teamed up to present a supermarket pop-up concept.

Running until Aug 12 at Bugis Junction, the pop-up highlights exclusive Adidas merchandise available on Zalora. Find more than 90 Adidas Sportswear and Originals items, ranging from footwear to apparel to accessories for both men and women.

For a seamless shopping experience, customers can scan the QR codes tagged on each item, cart out on the Zalora app and have orders shipped to their doorstep.

The pop-up also puts a spotlight on three local artists who created limited-edition gifts with purchase in themed packaging that shoppers can take home.

With a minimum spending of $90, receive an Adicolor Festival Bag designed by Hoon Jialing (@jaeyyelle). Spend $150 and get an Essentials Logo Tee with an iron-on patch and packaging designed by Eman Raharno Jeman (@clogtwo). And a minimum spending of $200 entitles you to a Trefoil Bucket Hat designed by Tiffany Lovage (@lovage). Info: The pop-up is on until Aug 12, 11am to 9pm, at 02-10B Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street

CLE DE PEAU BEAUTE CELEBRATES 40 YEARS

The luxury skincare brand beloved by mothers turns 40 this year.

To celebrate, Cle de Peau Beaute - which translates to "the key to skin's beauty" in French - has released limited-edition designs for its Key Radiance Care Collection.

Launched in 2019 as the brand's essential daily skincare ritual, the upgraded range comprises three steps: serum ($270 for 30ml and $380 for 50ml) to prep the skin, lotion ($180) to hydrate and replenish skin, and moisturisers ($190 for day, $210 for night) to build skin resilience.

Created in collaboration with French illustrator-artists Marie Pommepuy and Sebastien Cosset, who go by the joint pen name of Kerascoet, the anniversary collection is adorned with flowers, plants and curved lines to convey femininity. Info: Available at all Cle de Peau Beaute stores

DISCOVER CHANEL BEAUTY'S NEW NO. 1 PRODUCTS

The French luxury house has added two products to its anti-ageing range, No. 1 de Chanel.

The Revitalizing Essence Lotion ($150) is said to plump skin and restore radiance, while the Revitalizing Body Serum-in-Mist ($125) is a toning product for the body.

Formulated with red camellia extract, the products complete the No. 1 range that debuted in January this year.

Harnessing the revitalising properties of the red camellia flower, it is Chanel's first beauty line that cohesively integrates skincare, make-up and a fragrance mist.

Till Aug 16, shoppers can check out the brand's pop-up at Suntec City. Book a slot online to try the No. 1 de Chanel range and receive a free skin analysis as well as a sample set. Walk-ins are also welcome. Info: The No. 1 de Chanel pop-up takes place till Aug 16 at Suntec City, West Atrium, 3 Temasek Boulevard. Register for a slot at str.sg/waam

