Style News

POLISHED TO PERFECTION

Fashionistas can now create their own polish to go with their personality, thanks to White Pyramid Gallery & Nail Bar's eponymous new line of nail varnishes.

Priced at $30 for 10ml, this made-to-order range is scent-and cruelty-free. It is also 10-free, meaning it is made without 10 of the most common ingredients found in nail polishes, including animal by-products and parabens as well as the highly toxic toluene and formaldehyde.

The nail polish is highly pigmented, easy to apply - one coat is all it takes - and can be easily peeled off.

Word is that the brand, which has a salon in River Valley Road, will also be collaborating with Burberry, by dropping three shades unique to the British fashion house.

Info: Go to www.whitepyramidgallery.com or 01-00, 232 River Valley Road

BAG A BOTTEGA VENETA

Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta is giving fans an opportunity to snag bags such as the Banana hobo and Cabat tote by releasing old inventories on its website (www.bottegaveneta.com).

Bottega Series is a new section that offers archival accessories for sale. Look forward to monthly drops of bags from past seasons, but do not expect discounted prices. For instance, the Banana hobo is selling for $6,910, while the Cabat tote is going for $9,980.

The brand's chief executive Leo Rongone said in an interview with fashion magazine Vogue: "The philosophy of Bottega Series challenges the very construct of seasons - pieces that are timeless do not need to abide by a seasonal calendar... Instead, we are focused on creating remarkable, singular objects that last forever."

The brand has also been working on a new app that gives each product a sustainability rating out of five stars.

BRING HOME THE BACON

Do you find the smell of bacon irresistible? Then Ann Gottlieb's new gender-neutral scent is made just for you.

The French perfumer, who is known for her stellar sense of smell, is behind some of the most unforgettable fragrances, such as Marc Jacobs' Daisy and Calvin Klein's CK2.

Named Wright N°100, the bacon-scented fragrance was recently launched to celebrate Texas-based meat-packing company Wright Brand's 100th anniversary. Apart from Wright Brand's signature wood-smoked bacon, the perfume is said to feature notes of applewood, bergamot, white patchouli, sandalwood and maple syrup.

Info: Wright N°100 is available at US$19.22 (S$27) from Wright100.com

CASH IN YOUR CRYPTO

No cash? One skincare brand says no problem.

Offering custom-blended skincare from Japan, mtm labo Singapore now accepts cryptocurrency at its stores here.

The brand has partnered Singapore-based one-stop payment and banking solution provider Fomo Pay to facilitate the payments, which can be made in Tether, USD Coin, Ethereum or Bitcoin.

Ms Kelly Keak, managing director of mtm labo Singapore, says: "We want to offer our customers more choices and greater convenience at mtm labo with crypto payment. We would like to be at the forefront of such advancements, rather than play catch-up."

The only catch? You can use cryptocurrency only for purchases of $10,000 and above.