Style News

JEWELLER CHOO YILIN HOLDS DIGITAL TRUNK SHOW

By popular demand, Singaporean jeweller Choo Yilin is breaking her two-year hiatus to hold her first digital trunk show for her eponymous label.

She is known for her finely crafted jade pieces embellished with precious metals. She took a step back in November 2019 to strategise her next phase of growth, but is reopening her e-commerce site (chooyilin.com) for three days to retail a small selection of her most requested designs.

The trunk show, which kicked off yesterday, will showcase fan-favourite pieces that have been sold out for a long time. Available in limited quantities, they include five one-of-a-kind jade bangles crafted in 18K gold and featuring the brand's signature Type A jadeite and diamonds; as well as the Peranakan Lace collection characterised by colour-blocked gemstones in a filigree motif.

You can also snap up earrings, rings and necklaces. Prices range from US$1,400 (S$1,947) to US$26,800. Check out what is available on the brand's Instagram page (@chooyilin).

Choo Yilin customers get first dibs on the first two days, and the public can access the trunk show tomorrow. This digital presentation comes on the heels of the brand's successful three-day physical trunk show last year. Info: The digital trunk show takes place till tomorrow at chooyilin.com

LULULEMON DEBUTS HIKING COLLECTION AND NEW STORE

Fans of the Canadian sportswear giant have two reasons to cheer - the brand's new store at Raffles City opened on Thursday and it has rolled out its first hiking collection.

The 33-piece Hike collection for men and women has adaptable gear that is convertible, packable and water-resistant.

These are not for your average Bukit Timah Hill treks. Practical design details are combined with performance technology such as ventilation systems and abrasion-resistant seams for maximum functionality. For instance, cargo bottoms come with multiple zippered pockets and snaps for secure storage, while storage loops hold necessities and keep your hands free.

The Convertible Ripstop Hiking Jacket features zip-off sleeves so you can easily adapt to climate shifts, as well as a stowable hood and built-in shoulder bag that zips onto the jacket.

Many of the pieces also come in fun colour-blocked variations so you can look extra stylish on your next hike. Prices range from $108 for tees and tanks to $378 for a waterproof pullover.

Get your hands on the collection ahead of its global launch on Tuesday at the Raffles City store, which will exclusively carry the range for its opening. The 2,800 sq ft store is Lululemon's seventh in Singapore.

To celebrate the opening, the brand has launched a community event. Until tomorrow, visitors can redeem a limited-edition Lululemon-themed ez-link card (while stocks last) at the store. Join the group called lululemon run club: Singapore on fitness app Strava, clock 2.5km of walking or running in the Civic District and take selfies at three iconic landmarks to show at the store. Info: The new store is located at 01-11/12 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road

EST.LAB'S FACIAL DEVICE

Leveraging the ongoing beauty tech boom, home-grown skincare company est.lab, which is owned by beauty group Estetica Beauty, has launched its first facial device.

The LumiGlow SmartSkin Buddy ($298) builds on the success of the brand's best-selling under-eye massager device.

Consider this the lazy person's all-in-one beauty gadget. It combines five technologies - galvanic ion therapy to help with cleansing and absorption of products; sonic vibration therapy to stimulate blood circulation; red, blue and green LED light therapy; thermotherapy; and cryotherapy - with multiple modes to tackle various skin concerns. For example, Cryo Compress technology on the Boost mode cools the metal applicator to between 12 and 15 deg C to help refine pores and calm reactive skin.

The device was designed to complement est.lab's skincare. Info: Available at estlab.shop and Estetica Beauty studios