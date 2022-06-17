Style News

LOUIS VUITTON AND NIKE COLLAB ON DISPLAY IN DIGITAL POP-UP

If you need a free Father's Day activity this weekend, the Louis Vuitton and Nike "Air Force 1" by Virgil Abloh exhibition outside Ion Orchard runs until Sunday.

The fully digital showcase charts the creative dialogue between the two brands envisioned by the French maison's men's artistic director, the late Abloh, for the Spring-Summer 2022 collection.

The collaboration, which celebrates the iconic Nike Air Force 1's 40th birthday this year, is one of the final projects Abloh worked on before his death from cancer last November.

Take a peek into the 47 sneakers featuring the LV iconography he designed - displayed on digital screens and framed by cloud imagery characteristic of the designer's show sets. A central screen offers a glimpse into the savoir faire behind creating the sneakers in Louis Vuitton's workshop in Fiesso d'Artico, Italy.

Following the exhibition in New York, where some of the physical shoes were on show, Singapore is the only country in Asia to bring a part of the experience to the public.

If you want to treat your dad, nine of the 47 designs have been made into actual sneakers that will be up for sale in an online raffle this month. The details of the launch will be announced at a later date, but expect to pay up to $4,900 for a pair of these luxury kicks.

Info: Outdoor area at Level 1 Ion Orchard, until Sunday (10am to 10pm on Friday and Saturday, 10am to 9pm on Thursday and Sunday). Admission is free

GROOMING GIFT BOXES FOR DAD FROM BEVVIES

For a last-minute Father's Day gift, check out curated gift boxes from e-commerce platform Bevvies. The alcohol delivery site - which usually sells packs of beers, wines and cocktails - has put together four grooming sets that are sure to get your dad looking spiffy.

If he takes his hairstyling seriously, pick The Tommy ($120), which comes with a hair clay from New York City barbershop Blind Barber and hair spray from Boardwalk, a California-based grooming outfit. The set also includes a voucher that can be used at home-grown barbershop chain Sultans of Shave, plus a bottle of wine of your choice.

Or pick up some skincare with The Arthur ($235), which includes shaving cream, facial cleanser and moisturiser, a triple-blade cartridge razor and a bottle of wine of your choice - all niftily packaged in a roll-up tool kit from New York skincare company Ernest Supplies.

Info: bevvies.sg

NEW FRAGRANCE FROM HERMES

Hermes has launched an all-new eau de parfum for men, the Terre d'Hermes Eau Givree ($152 for 50ml), with a burst of freshness and intensity for summer.

Created by the house's perfumer Christine Nagel, it combines fresh citron and juniper berry with tingly Timut pepper - to juxtapose the sensation of an icy breeze with woody, mineral notes. Made with recyclable glass and aluminium, the bottle is also refillable ($207 for 125ml).

Info: Available at Hermes stores and counters, and hermes.com

KEW ORGANICS LAUNCHES NEW ANTI-AGEING RANGE

Pamper dad with home-grown Kew Organics' new skincare and facial options.

The organic skincare and spa brand has launched its Needle-less Rejuv Anti-Aging range, which combines medical-grade and certified-organic skincare ingredients.

An ode to graceful ageing, the range is targeted at concerns such as loose skin, lax and weak facial and neck muscles, fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation.

Brand founder Lily Kew, 50, says it was formulated with higher concentrations of active ingredients clinically proven to achieve professional results - and developed as a safe, organic alternative to aesthetic treatments.

There are four products - the Tri-Phase Antioxidant Redefining Concentrate ($195) said to brighten complexion; Triple Strengthening Neck & Decollete Serum ($164) for neck care; Dual Facelift Ageless Booster ($218), said to help strengthen facial muscles; and Bio-Peptides Wrinkle Filler Serum ($233) to plump skin.

For a one-and-done treat, the Power Tone Bespoke Organic Facial ($375 for 90 minutes) uses the new range - along with radio frequency and cryo technology - to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles for more lifted skin.

Info: Products and facial are available at Kew Organics Facial Bars, including the outlet at 03-83 Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street