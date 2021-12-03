Style News

LAZADA OPENS POP-UP IN ORCHARD ROAD

Intrigued by the giant Lazada containers sitting in Orchard Road? Step inside for an offline retail experience by the e-commerce platform.

Running till Jan 2, the festive pop-up houses brands featured on Lazada's LazMall and LazMall Prestige channels, which verify authenticity by partnering brands directly.

On offer are new-to-Lazada brands including Bacha Coffee, spirits brand Moet Hennessy and fashion label Rebecca Minkoff, as well as exclusive collections such as the Dick Bruna Collection by bag retailer LeSportsac, which will launch in LeSportsac stores only a week later.

Shoppers can scan the QR code beside the product to purchase and have it delivered to their doorstep. Customise gift bags for your purchases at a gift-wrapping station at the LazMall Prestige store.

Outside, for $2 a try, a sure-win vending machine lets you play for mini versions of products available on Lazada, the official e-commerce partner for this year's Christmas festivities in Orchard Road.

Info: The pop-up is in Orchard Road between Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City

LOCAL DESIGNERS COLLABORATE FOR SU DONGPO DINING SHOWCASE

A bevy of local talent across fashion, food and art have come together to commemorate the 920th death anniversary of Chinese poet and philosopher Su Dongpo, who lived during the Song Dynasty and was a known gastronome.

Led by Shanghainese fine-dining restaurant Yan's Dining, the collaboration marries new designs by veteran couturier Thomas Wee, Peranakan jewellery from Foundation Jewellers and works by calligrapher Grace Chen Liang. All the pieces took inspiration from Su's teachings and poetry and the Song Dynasty.

The fashion pieces and calligraphy works are available for sale at Yan's Dining at Mandarin Gallery until January. Foundation Jewellers' pieces are available until Sunday.

The highlight of the event is an eight-course menu (from $188++ a person) with dishes designed to take guests on a journey through Su's life and travels.

They include Traditional Red-Braised Pork a la Dong Po Style inspired by an iconic Hangzhou dish called Dongpo pork which, according to Chinese legend, was named for the poet after he improved the pauper's dish to make it his own. An almond and lychee dessert - lychee was supposedly Su's favourite fruit - rounds up the meal.

Info: Available till Jan 30 at Yan's Dining Fine Shanghai Cuisine, 04-22 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road. Book at yansdining.com

GUCCI'S REFRESHED MBS BOUTIQUE

Luxury lovers can check out Gucci's refreshed store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, which was unveiled last month as part of the Italian fashion house's centennial celebrations.

Spanning two floors, the 10,555 sq ft flagship boutique showcases the brand's ready-to-wear pieces, handbags, shoes, jewellery and accessories, as well as Gucci Decor and the recently launched Gucci Lifestyle collection.

Expect a feast for the eyes, with plush velvet armchairs, striking industrial features, vintage oriental rugs as well as signature pink and green moire-upholstered boiserie.

Exclusive to the store is a commissioned 3D mixed-media artwork by local textile artist Kelly Limerick, inspired by the mood and designs of Gucci's latest Aria collection. It marks the first Gucci in-store art display in South-east Asia.

Also exclusive is a Singapore-edition tote bag ($3,670) from the brand's Resort capsule collection, limited to 35 pieces globally.

Info: B1-109 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue

Amanda Chai