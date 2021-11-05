Style News

FENDI X SKIMS LAUNCHES WITH POP-UP AT ION ORCHARD

Fashion's hottest new collaboration is a tale of two Kims - Fendi artistic director Kim Jones and reality television star Kim Kardashian, founder of shapewear company Skims.

The two have launched a collection focused on fit and tailored for the modern woman. It marries archival Fendi sketches that highlight twisted tube tops, pop colours and tight sashes with the form-fitting silhouettes Kardashian is known for.

The extensive capsule collection spans athleisure, joggers, bodycon dresses, swimwear and signature Skims shapewear, as well as iconic Fendi bags such as the Peekaboo and Baguette in complementary colours.

Prices for clothing range from $180 for shapewear to $2,850 - except for a leather dress ($6,590) - while bags cost $2,390 to $9,000.

A hybrid Fendi x Skims logo ties the collection together - appearing on reversible skin-tight jersey, embossed knitwear, and underwear, hosiery and recycled nylon sportswear.

The collection launched exclusively on Tuesday here, with a pop-up at Ion Orchard. Singapore is one of four cities - along with London, Tokyo and Dubai - selected to showcase the collection a week ahead of its global launch on Tuesday next week. Customers can preview it at the pop-up and purchase the collection in the Fendi store at Ion Orchard.

Info: Available at Fendi, 01-10 Ion Orchard, and fendiskims.com from next Tuesday

SINGAPORE STORIES CROWNS 2021 WINNER

Local designer Jon Max Goh has been named winner of this year's Singapore Stories, the Textile and Fashion Federation's annual fashion design competition.

This year's theme, Fashion And Technology: A New Era, encouraged designers to express their creativity while leveraging innovation and technology.

The only male finalist, Goh won with a six-piece menswear capsule, titled State Of Becoming, which melded technology and the Singapore identity through the use of soft textures and fluid fabrics.

The 31-year-old, who founded his namesake label this year, graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in fashion design from Parsons The New School for Design in New York as its Menswear Designer of the Year.

Along with the champion title for Singapore Stories, he takes home a cash prize of $2,000 and the opportunity to represent Singapore at Paris Fashion Week next year.

He will also get to showcase his work in the contemporary gallery of Asian Civilisations Museum alongside renowned designers, and produce a retail collaboration with Design Orchard and OneOrchard.Store.

DEEPAVALI CAPSULE FROM SUI

Home-grown sustainable fashion brand Sui has launched a capsule collection in celebration of Deepavali yesterday.

The festive edit named Marigold Joy highlights marigolds - which represent the Deepavali festivities - and dahlias, which mark the onset of winter in the founder's home town of Delhi, India.

Pieces include bralette crop tops ($99) and matching cape gilets (from $330), slip dresses ($380) and trousers (from $270).

In a first for the brand, all the pieces are made from silk - a blend of mulberry and eri silk yarn-dyed with azo-free dyes, in vibrant colours which remind Singapore-based founder Mahima Gujral of festivities back home.

The custom prints are block-printed by Sui's artisan vendor Bagru Textiles, while the pieces are woven by WomenWeave, a non-governmental organisation in the Indian town of Maheshwar that empowers female workers in the handloom sector.

Info: Available at sg.wearesui.com

HERMES DEBUTS NAIL POLISH

Taking pampering down to the tips, French luxury house Hermes has launched its third beauty chapter, Les Mains Hermes. The range of nail polishes and hand-care products pays homage to enamelling, one of the house's areas of expertise.

The 24 shades of nail enamel ($74 each) range from muted pinks to bright pops of colour - some with names echoing signature colours from the house, such as Orange Boite and Rouge Casaque. Debuting with 24 shades is a nod to 24 Faubourg Saint-Honore, Hermes' address in Paris since 1880.

Each polish gives a lustrous finish and is topped with the Hermes seal. A top coat and base coat complete the routine.

The range also includes a hand cream ($185), scented with a fragrance created by Hermes' director of olfactory creation, Christine Nagel; a nail and cuticle oil ($79) composed of natural ingredients; and a box of 12 nail files made from poplar wood ($58).

Info: Available at Hermes boutiques in Liat Towers, Marina Bay Sands and Takashimaya Department Store, Tangs and www.hermes.com