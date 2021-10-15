Style News

THE PAPER BUNNY OPENS FIRST PHYSICAL STORE

After eight years as an online-only business, home-grown stationery and lifestyle brand The Paper Bunny has opened its first physical store.

Located at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, the TPB Everyday Store carries more than just the brand's signature planners ($39.50 to $42.50).

It offers a full range of bags, apparel and sustainable lifestyle accessories such as sandwich bags. Alongside mostly in-house designs, a handful of global brands such as Stojo and Stasher are also available.

You can also browse a new Home & Self category of hand washes, room sprays and eco-friendly bowls and cutlery. In addition, The Paper Bunny has partnered local beauty e-tailer Beaubit to offer indie labels such as Indonesia body-care brand Dew It and South Korean brand Rbow.

Customers can also purchase online at thepaperbunny.com and pick up their orders at the TPB Everyday Store.

Info: B2-38A Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road

DEEP-CLEANSE WITH NEW SIGI SKIN

The home-grown beauty brand has launched two new products to help with self-care routines at home.

Packed with antioxidants and superfood ingredients, the deep-cleansing duo were formulated to tackle oily skin, clogged pores, roughened skin and other concerns.

Start with the Bright Skies Gentle Gel Exfoliator ($52), which gently scrubs and exfoliates skin without the use of physical abrasives. Goji berry in the formula is said to reduce hyperpigmentation and even out skin tone, while pumpkin and spinach extracts can help with skin renewal and preventing inflammation.

Finish with the Garden Party Clay Mask ($72), a pudding-like mask which is said to purify skin while rebalancing microbiome and pH levels.

The star ingredient, camu camu extract, is a rich source of vitamin C and radiance-boosting niacinamide - and is complemented by other powerhouse ingredients such as rosemary extract and kaolin clay.

Info: Available at sigiskin.com

NEW LIPSTICKS FROM MILANI

Get your beauty fix on a budget with newly launched lipsticks from American drugstore make-up brand Milani.

The brand's Color Fetish range of lippies has received attention on TikTok for being comparable to products from high-end labels.

The Color Fetish Shine Lipsticks ($18) are a balm-like product that offers sheer to medium coverage, and moisturises lips with a blend of nourishing oils.

For something a little hardier when worn under the mask, try the Color Fetish Nude Lipsticks ($18), which provide soft, velvet-matt finish in four flattering nude shades.

All the lipsticks are cruelty-free and vegan.

Info: Available at Watsons stores and watsons.sg

PANDORA GETS EDGY

The Danish jewellery brand has unveiled a fresh look with its newly relaunched Pandora ME collection.

Inspired by Gen Z's "fearless and outspoken voices", the collection kicked off with a global campaign featuring this generation's top personalities including British singer-songwriter Charli XCX and American TikTok star Addison Rae.

Instead of the brand's signature sleek bracelets, the new styles are made up of link chains, with a carabiner clasp replacing the classic ball clasp for an edgier aesthetic.

Prices for the Link Chain Bracelets - which come in sterling silver, rose gold-plated, ruthenium-plated and freshwater pearl options - start at $99. Switch up the look with coloured double links (from $49) that clip into the bracelet.

You can still customise your link bracelet with styling links (from $49), dangles (from $39) and medallions (from $69). The charms feature symbols and emojis inspired by Gen Z's visual lexicon.

The new link chain style also extends to necklaces, earrings and stackable rings.

Info: Available at all Pandora stores