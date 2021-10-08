Style News

AVEENO RAISES AWARENESS ABOUT ECZEMA

October is Eczema Awareness Month, and body care brand Aveeno has upgraded its Dermexa range of products, formulated for dry, eczema-prone skin.

Characterised by dry, red patches and constant itch, eczema affects more than 20 per cent of children and 11 per cent of adults in Singapore.

Its Dermexa products harness the skin-soothing properties of oat in its formulas. The three-step regimen of body wash, cream and balm helps the skin's microbiome balance and can relieve itch, redness, roughness, scaling and tightness in eczema-prone skin.

Its popular Daily Emollient Cream now comes in a 500ml pump bottle ($33.90). The range also includes baby products, and prices start at $18.50.

Info: Available at Watsons and Guardian stores

NEW BB CUSHIONS FROM GUCCI BEAUTY, D&G BEAUTY

Beauty lines from two Italian luxury fashion houses have caught on to the BB cushion trend.

Last month, Gucci Beauty launched Cushion De Beaute ($102, $72 for refill), its first cushion foundation, in six shades. Formulated with SPF 22 protection, the cushion is also said to protect the skin against pollution and blue light and to hydrate the skin for up to 24 hours while giving luminous coverage.

Its pastel pink compact features distinctive motifs of the Italian luxury house designed by creative director Alessandro Michele.

Likewise, Dolce&Gabbana Beauty introduced the Healthy Glow Cushion Foundation SPF 50 PA+++ ($107, $62 for refill) - the newest addition to its Solar Glow range of complexion products, whose packaging features the house's signature majolica pattern.

The cushion, also in six shades, contains the brand's Mediterranean Glow Complex skincare technology - which taps natural ingredients such as Mediterranean fig extract, which purportedly promotes hydration and radiance, and organic Italian olive oil for softness.

Info: Gucci Beauty is available at all Gucci Beauty counters and Sephora stores. Dolce&Gabbana Beauty is available at its flagship store at B2-44, Ion Orchard

INDULGE WITH SU:M37°'S LUXURY MAKE-UP AND SKINCARE BOXES

Treat yourself by splashing out on new luxury kits from South Korean beauty brand su:m37°.

The Losec Summa Luxury Makeup Box ($398) comprises seven base, lip and eye products, with packaging inspired by the works of ancient Greek sculptor Pheidias, who designed the statue of the goddess Athena inside the temple of Parthenon.

For skincare, the Losec Summa Elixir Artisan Luxury Special Set ($746) is packed with full-sized and deluxe products to nourish the skin - plus a bonus of two lipsticks.

Both sets come in beautiful boxes that double as jewellery or make-up organisers.

Info: Available at all su:m37° counters and tangs.com

DIOR BEAUTY LAUNCHES ONLINE BOUTIQUE

Now, you can shop for Dior Beauty products at its online boutique (shop.dior.com.sg), which was launched yesterday.

To celebrate the launch, the brand is offering, for a limited time, free shipping and personalised messages on all orders, complimentary engraving services on selected items and five free samples with every order.

It is also pre-launching exclusive products online for one week, including the covetable Rouge Dior Couture Clutch Minaudiere ($280).

The collector's item lipstick set comes with a limited-edition Rouge Dior lipstick and three refills, all housed in a neo-vintage metallic gold case with a detachable lipstick holder.

Both the gold minaudiere and lipstick case are engraved with the facade of Dior's historic 30 Avenue Montaigne flagship boutique, which reopens this year after two years of renovations.