Style News

GLOW RECIPE LAUNCHES GUAVA VITAMIN C SERUM

The newest member of skincare brand Glow Recipe's family of fruit-themed products spotlights guava, a natural source of antioxidants with more vitamin C than orange.

Along with the guava seed oil and fruit extract, the Guava Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum ($69, right) harnesses five forms of vitamin C, ferulic acid and tranexamic acid to help treat and prevent dark spots. The acids work in tandem with vitamin C to boost its efficacy.

The serum's texture is a silky, lightweight gel that absorbs into the skin instantly. Info: Available at sephora.sg

NEW SKINPOWER SKINCARE FROM SK-II

Building on its iconic Pitera-powered products, Japanese skincare brand SK-II has developed a new range to supercharge dull and tired skin.

The SkinPower line claims to restore youthfulness and taps the discovery behind skin cells' ability to self-generate through energy at different times of the day, in response to external stressors such as ultraviolet rays and lack of sleep.

It features breakthrough InfinitPower Technology, which contains a cocktail of three ingredients - calla lily extract to plump the skin, Japanese herb dokudami extract to heal and energise skin, and peony extract to improve elasticity from within.

The four products in the new range are the Airy Milky Lotion (from $158, above left), Cream (from $158), Essence (from $165, above right) and Eye Cream ($153) - all of which contain SK-II's proprietary Pitera formula. Info: Available at all SK-II counters

PHILOSOPHY EXPANDS ITS CLEANSER LINE

Washing your face just got more colourful. Philosophy has added four fruity scents to its best-selling Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser ($38, right), which first hit counters in 1996.

In one step, the cleanser melts away dirt, oil and make-up while gently hydrating skin. According to the brand, it is now the No. 1 facial cleanser in the United States.

The four new limited-edition scents feature natural-origin ingredients. Goji berry and spirulina harness their antioxidant properties, charcoal detoxifies while absorbing excess oil and sebum, and turmeric soothes the skin. Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg

MOOD-BOOSTING LUX BODYCARE COLLECTION

To soothe your senses and make staying home more bearable, personal care brand Lux has released a limited-edition, mood-boosting range of bath and body products.

The Lux L'Art Du Bain (which translates into the art of bathing) Celestial Escape range includes a shower oil ($28.90), a tri-coloured body scrub ($14.90), a trio of mini bath bombs ($12.90, exclusively available at 7-Eleven) and a reed diffuser ($14.90, exclusively available at Watsons).

All the products contain fragrance technology that claims to improve one's mood and well-being - featuring notes of tangerine, orange blossom, jasmine, musky cashmeran, patchouli, vetiver amber and vanilla. Info: Available at selected 7-Eleven and Watsons outlets, and online at Shopee