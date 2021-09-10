Style News

NARS AND SHISEIDO OPEN STORES AT JEM

Jem has welcomed two new beauty stores: American cosmetics brand Nars and Japanese skincare label Shiseido. Both are owned by Japanese beauty conglomerate Shiseido. Located side by side, they mark each brand's second free-standing store in Singapore.

The Nars boutique was conceptualised by the brand's founder and creative director Francois Nars, in collaboration with Mr Fabien Baron of New York design firm Baron & Baron. The stark-white branch carries store-exclusive collections as well as photography books by Mr Nars.

Next door, the Shiseido store is the brand's first Alive concept boutique in Asia, showcasing the latest technology in contactless beauty shopping. Shoppers can try a digital tester bar and skin visualiser, which analyses skin to identify blood circulation and potential issues before recommending products.

The boutique also includes a facial cabin where customers can eventually receive treatments using Shiseido's premium Future Solution LX skincare range.

Info: 02-06 Jem, 50 Jurong Gateway Road

H&M CELEBRATES 10 YEARS IN SINGAPORE

It has been a decade since H&M set up shop here. The Swedish fastfashion giant is commemorating the milestone with a series of events that spotlights local talent. The events will take place at its first and flagship store at Orchard Building.

It has collaborated with 10 Singapore-based artists and craftsmen to create limited-edition pieces capturing the spirit of the brand.

Multidisciplinary designer Nathan Yong's Trash Bean Bag ($280) is a commentary on how bad design can be "disposable", while fibre artist Autumn Brown hand-dyed a selection of H&M garments.

The products are displayed in-store and available for purchase directly from the designers.

The retailer has also enlisted four female illustrators to create exclusive graphics that can be printed on garments purchased from H&M. The service is free with any purchase made this month. Shoppers can also redeem coffee, mocktails and baked goods at food carts in-store, with every $50 spent.

End your trip with a retrospective showcase of some of the brand's best designer collaborations and Conscious Exclusive collections through the years, on display in the store windows.

Info: Until Sept 30 at Orchard Building, 1 Grange Road

SU:M37° UPLIFTS WITH LIMITED-EDITION PRODUCTS

South Korean beauty brand su:m37° has collaborated with artist Ham Young-hoon, the official pictographer of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, to design skincare with heart.

The aptly named Heart Edition features Ham's artworks - heart shapes made up of dots - which emphasise love and care for one's loved ones and their mental well-being during Covid-19.

It is available in sets across two ranges: the Secret Essence and Water-full ranges, which address anti-ageing and hydration respectively.

The Water-full Time Leap Water Gel Cream Heart Edition special set ($146) comprises a full-sized gel cream, deluxe sizes of the toner and emulsion, and a cooling facial massager that is said to help reduce inflammation and distribute product evenly.

Info: Available at all su:m37° counters and tangs.com

COS LAUNCHES ON ZALORA

Shopping Swedish fashion brand COS just got easier, thanks to e-tailer Zalora.

It has partnered the minimalist fashion label to make its assortment of apparel and accessories available to shoppers in Singapore and Malaysia. Apparel prices start at $35 for a T-shirt.

COS, which is owned by the H&M Group, is known for its sleek, modern yet timeless styles for men and women. There are three COS stores here - at Ion Orchard, Raffles City and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

Mr Simone Cortini, Zalora's director of marketplace, said of the collaboration: "It aligns with our direction towards sustainability and complements the launch of our luxury and premium category."

H&M also recently announced that its youth label Monki will make its Singapore debut and launch on Zalora later this year.

Info: zalora.sg/cos

SISLEY'S NEW ANTI-AGEING, BRIGHTENING SERUM

French luxury cosmetics brand Sisley Paris has launched a new serum to combat loss of radiance that comes with skin ageing.

The Sisleya L'Integral Anti-Age Radiance Anti-Dark Spot Serum ($620) targets dark spots, pigmentation and skin quality both at the surface and deeper within.

It is said to regulate the production of melanin (which promotes even skin pigmentation and is disrupted with age), improve skin oxygenation and stimulate collagen production.

The product completes the brand's Sisleya L'Integral Anti-Age trio of anti-ageing serums, which include an anti-wrinkle serum and a firming serum.

Info: Available at Sisley counters