Style News

YOUTHS IN BALACLAVA AND ROYSTON TAN IN STREETWEAR COLLAB

Fashion-savvy "young punks" are in for a treat. Home-grown streetwear label Youths in Balaclava has collaborated with local film-maker Royston Tan for a collection of apparel inspired by his cult-classic film 15 (2003).

Titled The Bond of Bandits and released under the brand's sub-label YIB Bandits, the collection includes T-shirts, long-sleeved tees, hoodies and tote bags. Prices range from $40 to $110.

The collaboration aims to celebrate the impact the film had at the time it was released. Youths in Balaclava had approached Tan to collaborate as the members have always loved the film, says a representative from the brand.

"Royston loved the idea and allowed us to use his movie's stills to incorporate into our designs. We used the scenes that had the most impact on us and represented the whole idea of this collection," adds the representative.

When it was released, the film gained notoriety for its depiction of teenage gang life - real-life gangsters were featured - and language. Citing concerns of fights breaking out, the Singapore Police Force requested the film be re-edited. Tan ended up making 27 cuts.

Info: The collection launched on Wednesday online at youthsinbalaclava.com/shop-yib-bandits and Dover Street Market stores in London, Los Angeles and New York.

L'OREAL LAUNCHES FOUR NEW SUNSCREENS



PHOTO: L’OREAL PARIS SINGAPORE



Sunscreen is fundamental even if you are home all day. L'Oreal Paris has launched a comprehensive new line of four sunscreens to tackle various skin concerns.

The UV Defender line comprises Bright and Clear, suitable for all skin types and formulated with niacinamide, which is said to brighten skin and reduce pigmentation. Matte and Fresh is a mattifying sunscreen for oily or combination skin; Moisture and Fresh is formulated with hyaluronic acid for dry skin types; and Correct and Protect is a tinted option with Vitamin C in the formula.

Priced at $29.90 each, the products have a serum-like consistency, boast SPF 50+ PA++++ and are said to provide eight hours of hydration to the skin.

Info: Available at Watsons, Guardian and Fairprice stores and online on Shopee

NEW EYE MAKE-UP FROM KATE TOKYO



PHOTO: KATE TOKYO



Japanese beauty brand Kate Tokyo has launched new eye make-up to help you better flaunt your peepers above a mask.

The Parts Resize Shadow ($21), in eight colourways, is a no-frills mini palette - with a matt shade to contour, a shimmer shade to accent and a deeper shade for the corners of the eyes. Complete your look with the Super Sharp Liner ($19.90) pencil eyeliners in black and brown, which have a waterproof formula said to be smudge-proof and resistant to sebum and friction.

The brand has also launched its own face masks ($16.90) with supposed sculpting effects and which come in nine colours.

Info: Available at Watsons, Welcia and Donki stores, and online at Shopee

SKIN INC'S NEWEST DEVICE



PHOTO: SKIN INC



Building on the success of its cult-favourite LED facial device, home-grown beauty brand Skin Inc has unveiled its first body device.

The Tri-Light Body Sculpt Fit ($408) claims to smooth, lift and enhance body features with six different technologies.

The four-in-one home treatment has four modes to target concerns such as sagging skin and cellulite, skin tonality and dullness and body acne through heated red, blue and green light chromotherapy paired with micro-vibration and anti-shock micro-current technology. A single session takes five minutes.

To complement the device, Skin Inc has also launched the Body Sculpt Fit Serum ($88), formulated with ingredients including licorice to soothe irritation, caffeine which is said to tone and contour cellulite, and glycerin to lock in moisture.

Info: Available at iloveskininc.com