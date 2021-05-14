Style News

CULT BAG BRAND SENREVE'S POP-UP

You can now size up the luxury minimalist bag taking Instagram by storm in person - at the brand's first standalone pop-up store in Singapore at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Carol Chung, San Francisco-born brand Senreve has attracted a cult following among fashion insiders, A-listers and career women alike, for its practical yet stylish handbag designs. In 2019, it raised US$16.7 million (S$22.3 million) in Series A funding.

Newly opened last week and lasting six months until Nov 10, the Singapore pop-up is part of the brand's efforts to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

There is nothing temporary-looking about the space, which comes complete with curved couches and Instagrammable corners.

Shoppers can find the full range of handbags in-store. They include Senreve's signature Maestra and Aria Belt Bags, which can be worn in multiple ways (from backpacks to sling bags). Choose from four types of calf leather finishes or two vegan leather options in myriad colours.

The store also carries the newer Alunna and Mini Alunna bags in Pebbled Cream - an Asia-Pacific-exclusive item available only in select physical stores.

Made in Europe, items are priced in US dollars, from US$95 for a card wallet to US$1,175 for a Maestra (prices vary across leather finishes and colour). The pop-up also accepts pre-orders for any sold-out designs, which will then be shipped direct from the United States.

Info: Senreve, B1-41 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, 391 A Orchard Road

BITE BEAUTY COMES TO SINGAPORE

Canadian cosmetics brand Bite Beauty has officially launched in Singapore.

The vegan and cruelty-free brand is carried exclusively online at Sephora - joining fellow Kendo brands Fenty Beauty, Marc Jacobs Beauty, KVD Vegan Beauty and Ole Henriksen.

Highlights from the brand, which started out specialising in lip products, include the Power Move Creamy Matte Crayon ($38), Upswing Full Volume Mascara ($44) and newly launched Daycation Whipped Blush ($50), a liquid blush made with papaya extract.

Founded in 2012, Bite Beauty gained global popularity for its Lip Labs, bricks-and-mortar stores where customers can create their own lipsticks.

There are currently four Lip Labs - in Toronto, New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Info: Available online at sephora.sg

BEYOND THE VINES OPENS ION STORE

Home-grown retailer Beyond The Vines has opened a bold new concept store at Ion Orchard.

Called the BTV Design Post, the 200 sq ft store carries only select items from the brand - namely its signature Dumpling Bags (from $59), tote bags ($49), water bottles ($28), film cameras ($38) and other lifestyle accessories.

It was conceptualised as a post office where strangers cross paths, meet and depart, with the cashier counter designed to look like a post office window.

In line with the brand's minimalist design ethos, the store features the same blue utility boxes used at its Takashimaya outlet - which double as storage for product inventory.

The brand began as a womenswear label in 2015 before it expanded to menswear and design-centric items in October last year as part of a rebrand.

Info: Beyond The Vines, B3-11 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn