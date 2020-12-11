Style News

VULVA CARE BRAND TWO L(I)PS LAUNCHES PREBIOTIC SKINCARE

Home-grown Spa Esprit Group's founder Cynthia Chua raised eyebrows in 2018 when she launched Two L(i)ps, a luxury range of vulva care products. Now, the brand has released a range of skincare that can be used on the face, body and vulva.

The new prebiotic range is said to be formulated to maintain the skin's microbiome - an ecosystem of bacteria on the skin's surface that keeps it healthy.

Cleansers and soaps that have too high a pH level can strip the skin and compromise the skin barrier.

The Two L(i)ps products are formulated at the vulva and face's optimal pH levels - between pH 4 and 6 - to fortify the skin barrier and protect against irritation and environmental stress.

Created as a full routine, the range comprises five products including Rinse, a cleanser ($55); Scrubbs, a konjac jelly scrub ($70); and Screen, a pore-refining sunscreen ($70) suitable for bikini lines.

INFO: Available at www.twolips.vip and Strip outlets.

CHANEL OPENS HYBRID BEAUTY BOUTIQUE AT ION

Chanel has unveiled its first hybrid beauty boutique in South-east Asia. The 95 sq m space in Ion Orchard is the first standalone beauty boutique here to combine the French luxury house's beauty universe with a trim selection of fashion accessories.

Shoppers can purchase Chanel eyewear and a curated selection of small leather accessories, available in-store for a limited time.

The boutique is divided into a beauty studio - where customers can try on the full Chanel make-up collection via virtual screens - and a discovery area featuring skincare, fragrance and Boy De Chanel, the brand's beauty range for men.

INFO: Chanel Beauty Boutique is at B2-42/43 Ion Orchard.

FENTY SKIN ARRIVES IN SEPHORA SINGAPORE

After its much talked-about release in July, pop star Rihanna's skincare line Fenty Skin is finally launching in stores here.

The range - comprising a cleanser ($38), toner-serum hybrid ($42), moisturising sunscreen ($54) and gel-cream moisturiser ($60) - will launch globally in Sephora stores and on Sephora.sg on Dec 26. It previously retailed exclusively on fentyskin.com, with international shipping available.

Sephora also carries Rihanna's make-up line, including the latest release, the Gloss Bomb Cream ($32), a richly pigmented lip gloss inspired by the brand's best-selling Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer and which comes in five shades.

10 YEARS OF ONG SHUNMUGAM

Local fashion brand Ong Shunmugam, known for its vibrant modern cheongsam designs, is celebrating its 10th year with a retrospective collection. Singaporean designer Priscilla Shunmugam, 39, founded the label in December 2010.

Cheongsam 2010-2020 features 10 key cheongsam silhouettes from the brand over the decade.

Shunmugam, who moved to London in 2018 but is currently back in Singapore, produced the collection during quarantine with her team across London, Singapore and Malaysia. The pieces comprise tops, skirts, pants and dresses in the label's signature fashion of marrying traditional and contemporary Asian textiles. Prices range from $488 to $888.

"My original rationale for creating a dedicated line of ready-to-wear cheongsam was its strange position as the most accepted yet contested symbol of Chinese identity," says the designer of Chinese-Indian heritage in a press release. "Ten years later, I'm just very thankful I followed those instincts."

INFO: The collection is open for pre-orders at Atelier Ong Shunmugam in Chip Bee Gardens and at www.ongshunmugam.com; pre-orders for Chinese New Year close on Dec 18.