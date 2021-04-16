Style News

CONVERSE OPENS FLAGSHIP AT JEWEL

Get a pair of kicks at Converse's first flagship store at Jewel Changi Airport and ogle some art while you are at it.

The store concept was inspired by the creative, skate and basketball communities. As part of its efforts to support the youth community, Converse enlisted four local artists from the All Stars Team, its creative youth development programme, to design two wall murals for the store.

Created using eco-friendly paint with air-purifying properties, the murals have a sustainable slant.

The work One Step Is All It Takes depicts an ecosystem growing out of a Converse High Cut sneaker.

Bloom repurposes Converse shoes into natural elements - a nod to the ecological restoration practice of rewilding, which invites humans to "step back" from wild areas.

The artists were mentored by local artist Tan Zi Xi, who goes by the moniker MessyMsxi.

The brand also commissioned Tan to create a City Forest mural - a global series of sustainable murals created with the same air-purifying paint - which can also be found in Manila, Jakarta and Warsaw.

Located outside the store, the Singapore mural, Let Equality Bloom, is an interactive piece that, when activated by a QR code, highlights milestones for gender equality in Singapore. It will be showcased until June 13.

Customers can also shop Converse's range of footwear, apparel and accessories.

While stocks last, enjoy complimentary customisation on shoes bought in store when you purchase Converse patches.

Info: 02-250 Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard

B.P. DE SILVA JEWELLERS LAUNCHES READY-TO-WEAR

Home-grown heritage jeweller B.P. de Silva has debuted Lovedrops, its first full-range ready-to-wear collection designed by creative director Shanya Amarasuriya.

It was inspired by love and human connection, says Ms Shanya, who ideated the collection when she was in New York studying jewellery design in 2017.

The fifth-generation scion of the 149-year-old family business designed it in collaboration with design manager Khek Yin.

The collection comprises three styles of necklaces (from $5,880), two styles of earrings (from $8,880) and a ring ($4,880).

The central motif marries an elegant dome with subtle Milgrain detailing, crafted with diamonds and either a combination of 18K rose and white gold, or full 18K rose gold.

This marks the second ready-to-wear line for the luxury jeweller, which usually focuses on bespoke creations.

Last October, the brand launched a collection of sapphire engagement rings featuring untreated Ceylon sapphires from Sri Lanka.

Info: Available at bpdesilva jewellers.com and B.P. de Silva Jewellers Atelier, Level 5 Lum Chang Building, 14 Kung Chong Road

DOLCE&GABBANA BEAUTY OPENS FIRST SINGAPORE STORE

Another luxury house's beauty line has put down roots here.

Now open at Ion Orchard is Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana's first beauty boutique in Singapore. The 92 sq m store, named La Casa ("the house" in Italian), is designed to look like someone's well-furnished home, with upholstered armchairs and ornate wall patterns in iconic D&G prints.

Customers can shop the brand's full range of make-up products here, which include lipsticks, bronzing products, eyeshadow palettes, blushes and foundation. Prices range from $37 to $280.

From sleek black compacts to cases emblazoned with animal prints, floral embossing and vibrant Sicilian motifs, the make-up is housed in ornamental packaging characteristic of D&G's maximalist aesthetic.

The boutique also carries the brand's collection of fragrances, including signature perfumes Light Blue (from $164) and K by Dolce&Gabbana (from $171) and new releases like Fruit Collection ($275), a fruit-inspired trio of eaux de toilettes.

Info: B2-44-46 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn