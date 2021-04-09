Style News

SOJAO LAUNCHES LOUNGEWEAR

The loungewear trend remains robust. Local bedding label Sojao, which specialises in organic luxury bed sheets, has created its first line of casual loungewear.

Upgrade your wardrobe staples with the Organic Cotton Tee ($28 to $30) and Organic Cotton Lounge Pants ($48 to $52), available for men and women in a range of colours. The apparel is ethically made in India from 100 per cent GOTS-certified (a sustainable textile production certification) organic cotton.

The pants are made with the same material as the brand's classic collection of bed sheets. They are designed with pockets and elastic waistbands, and the male style comes with a concealed button fly.

Sizes range from S to XL. Loungewear sets ($66 for women, $72 for men) are also available, with the option to mix and match colours.

The brand made its foray into loungewear last year with a collaboration with menswear label Benjamin Barker, debuting a chic capsule of matching pyjama sets for men and women.

Info: Available at sojao.shop

CHANEL INTRODUCES ROUGE COCO BLOOM

Fans of Chanel Beauty's best-selling Rouge Coco Flash lipstick will be thrilled about the brand's latest addition.

Meet the Rouge Coco Bloom ($54), a more pigmented take on the cult favourite lippie.

In the same sleek packaging but with a silver tube to differentiate it, the glossy lipstick delivers rich colour and shine in one swipe.

The creamy formula melts onto lips and is said to last comfortably for up to eight hours.

Available in 20 shades that range from nudes to dark rouge, the lipstick has been in the making since 2016, formulated across Chanel's laboratories in Japan and Paris.

Info: Available at all Chanel Fragrance and Beauty counters