Style News

MAC'S KAKAO FRIENDS MAKE-UP COLLECTION

Mac Cosmetics' newest collaboration will have fans of Kakao Friends going gaga.

The cult South Korean cartoon characters take over a selection of Mac lipsticks and a cushion foundation in limited-edition pink packaging.

Each of the six lipsticks ($36) spotlights a Kakao character, with names meant to spread cheer and love. For Instance, Here's A Hug, in the rich red shade Lady Danger, features dog character Frodo.

One for the collectors is the limited-edition Studio Fix Complete Coverage Cushion Compact ($69), which features Kakao's most recognisable character, the maneless lion Ryan, dancing with peach character Apeach.

Info: Available at Mac boutiques including Bugis Junction, sephora.sg and Lazada Official Store

SUPERGA, LLOYD'S INN COLLABORATE ON SLIDES

Here is one for the staycationers.

Sneaker brand Superga has teamed up with home-grown boutique hotel brand Lloyd's Inn - known for its tranquil resort vibes - to create a capsule of holiday-ready slides.

The limited-edition collaboration called Moments was inspired by fleeting light during sunrise and sunset - resulting in two colourways of slides, Dawn and Dusk ($59.90 each).

The minimalist slides are crafted with a PU leather upper and adjustable velcro strap, cushioned inner lining and a soft moulded footbed.

Info: Available from today at Superga stores and superga.com.sg

ADDITIONS TO DIOR BEAUTY'S FOREVER LINE

Dior Beauty has added three new offerings to its Dior Forever range of base products.

Meet the Skin Veil SPF20 ($84), an illuminating primer that claims to have extreme wear and hydration; Cushion Powder ($92), an on-the-go loose finishing powder available in four shades; and Perfect Fix ($68), a multi-purpose setting spray that sets, hydrates and refreshes the complexion.

They complement the cult favourites, Dior Forever matt and glow foundations.

Info: Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters

PEELABLE NAIL POLISHES FROM ROOKI BEAUTY, AQUAJELLIE COLLAB

Tropical holidays must be on every mind.

Two Singaporean beauty brands - superfood-based skincare label Rooki Beauty and nail polish expert Aquajellie (a sub-brand of Nail Deck) - have collaborated to release The Resort Collection, a set of seven pastel polishes inspired by an island vacation.

The nail polishes are infused with 5 per cent hyaluronic acid to hydrate nails, and are odourless and pregnancy-safe.

As per Aquajellie's unique selling point, they also contain a special formula so they can be easily peeled off - without acetone and any damage to nails.

Choose from the seven colours - taken from the palette of Rooki Beauty's packaging - with quirky names such as Machu Peachu, The Grape Escape and Matcha Milkshake. The nail polishes are $21 apiece and $125 for the full set.

Info: Available at rookibeauty.co

Amanda Chai