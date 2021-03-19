Style News

UNIQLO'S COLLABORATION WITH JIL SANDER

Missed the last, hotly coveted drop of Uniqlo's collaboration with designer Jil Sander?

The +J collection returns today with a fresh selection of minimalist designs for Spring/Summer 2021.

The collection was designed to "capture the sense of emerging from the darkness of winter and enjoying the energy and lightness of spring", according to a press statement.

The line-up includes 42 items for women and 38 for men.

For women, there are smart shirts, dresses and lightweight outerwear in techno silk blends. Men can look forward to sharply tailored long coats, shirts and crisp polo tees with Sander's signature understated touch. Prices range from $19.90 for Cut & Sewn items to $199.90 for dresses.

The collection is the latest in a series of limited collaborations between Uniqlo and Sander, who first joined hands with the Japanese retailer in 2009.

If images of the winding queues at Orchard Central for the previous drop in November still haunt you, plan your shopping list in advance at www.uniqlo.com/plusj/21ss/sg

Info: The full collection is available at Uniqlo's Orchard Central Global Flagship and Ion Orchard stores, and uniqlo.com

CHANTECAILLE SAVING THE BUTTERFLIES

Chantecaille is back with another altruistic beauty collection - dedicated to conserving butterflies.

The winged creatures kick-started the brand's ethos of conserving the environment and endangered species. More than 15 years ago, founder Sylvie Chantecaille noticed that the Monarch butterflies in her garden had vanished. It led her to research climate change and later release the brand's first philanthropy collection.

Inspired by the shimmer of butterfly wings, the Spring Makeup 2021 collection comprises a Butterfly Eye Quartet ($123) eyeshadow palette and three Lip Chics ($80 each) in limited-edition shades and packaging. The collection supports non-profit Xerces Society in funding the restoration of natural habitat for butterflies and other pollinators in California's Central Valley.

In Singapore, Chantecaille will donate 5 per cent of the sales proceeds from the collection to the Butterfly & Insect Group of the Nature Society (Singapore), to help safeguard the declining population of the Common Rose, Singapore's national butterfly.

Info: Available at Chantecaille counters at Tangs at Tang Plaza and Takashimaya

SIGI SKIN LAUNCHES NEW MOISTURISER

Home-grown skincare brand Sigi Skin has added its first moisturiser to its line-up of clean skincare products.

Two years in the making, the Idyllic Fields Day-Time Moisturiser ($78) boasts a waterless, silicone-free formula packed with superfood ingredients.

Four naturally derived star ingredients take centre stage: oats to soothe and protect the skin's moisture barrier; polyglutamic acid, a powerful humectant; antioxidant-rich matcha extracts; and troxerutin, a flavonoid from the Japanese pagoda tree which is said to help relieve skin irritation.

Formulated in South Korea, the moisturiser is said to help restore a compromised skin barrier, increase skin elasticity and firmness, and regulate blemish-prone skin, thanks to anti-fungal and antibacterial properties.

Info: Available at sigiskin.com

Amanda Chai