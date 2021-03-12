Style News

TIONG BAHRU BAKERY'S BRIOCHE HAND WASH

If you have always fancied the scent of home-grown Tiong Bahru Bakery's French breads and pastries, you can now have it permanently in your home.

The bakery has launched what it calls "the first brioche-inspired hand wash in Singapore", Brioche No. 1 ($24 for 280ml). The name is a play on that of a certain world-famous luxury perfume.

Tiong Bahru Bakery teamed up with local fragrance house Oo La Lab to create the scent - a buttery concoction of vanilla, caramel and pineapple notes.

Give it a good strong whiff and it does, surprisingly, bring to mind flaky brioche loaves.

Pop it on your bathroom counter and your guests will not be able to stop sniffing their hands after.

Info: Available at Tiong Bahru Bakery outlets and delivery.tiongbahrubakery.com, while stocks last

HERMES BEAUTY'S SPRING LIPSTICKS

Since the French luxury house's first reveal of its make-up line last year, every new addition to the Rouge Hermes line of lipsticks has been hotly anticipated among beauty insiders.

The latest trio of limited-edition lippies ($115 each) for its Spring-Summer 2021 collection is no different.

The new shades are Corail Aqua (vermilion), Rose Oasis (bright pink) and Beige Ebloui (warm nude) - all in a shimmering satin finish.

Each comes encased in the same refillable lacquered tube, but with a sunny new palette of colour-blocked parts that make them true collectors' items.

Info: Available at Hermes boutiques

DMK COLLECTION FOR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

Local footwear brand DMK is walking the talk with a new campaign to support and celebrate women.

In celebration of International Women's Day, which fell on Monday, the label has launched the #feelgoodDMK sneaker collection, comprising two styles of casual, comfortable sneakers ($39.90) in a selection of colourways.

For this month, 38 per cent of proceeds from the collection will be donated to The Star Shelter Fund to support women and children who are victims of domestic violence. Referring to a reported rise in family violence during the pandemic - a 22 per cent spike in cases during the circuit breaker, compared with the monthly average before - DMK said it hopes to inspire women in similar predicaments to have the courage to speak out and seek help.

The brand also partnered four content creators to serve as ambassadors for its campaign, who shared on their social media channels the struggles they faced in their personal and professional lives.

THE FACE SHOP LAUNCHES YEHWADAM ARTEMISIA RANGE

Soothed skin is now a simple three-step routine away.

South Korean beauty label The Face Shop has launched a new line under its Yehwadam range of natural skincare.

The "entry-level" Yehwadam Artemisia line comprises just three products: a toner ($55), emulsion ($55) and cream ($85), all formulated to address skin ageing and a damaged skin barrier.

Three core natural ingredients take the spotlight: Artemisia Capillaris, also known as mugwort and prized for its soothing and antiinflammatory properties; medicinal herb Houttuyniae Herba or heartleaf, which treats skin blemishes; and water lily, which provides intense hydration.

Info: Available at The Face Shop stores

Amanda Chai