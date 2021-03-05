Style News

CHANEL'S TWEED-INSPIRED HIGH JEWELLERY COLLECTION ARRIVES

All that glitters is not gold. It is sometimes tweed.

Chanel has brought to Singapore its first high jewellery collection dedicated to tweed, the very fabric synonymous with the luxury house and a staple in founder Gabrielle Chanel's wardrobe.

The namesake of the brand, she is often credited as the first fashion designer to borrow tweed from menswear and adapt it to womenswear in the 1920s.

Named Tweed de Chanel, the 45-piece collection features pieces skilfully fashioned out of precious metals, diamonds and gemstones to reflect the suppleness of the Scottish fabrics and how they fall on the body.

For instance, in the Tweed d'Ete Necklace, white and yellow gold are interwoven with white and yellow diamonds into a cascading statement necklace that mimics tweed unravelling.

In the show-stopping Tweed Couture bracelet, pink sapphires are crafted with red and pink spinels, platinum and red gold to resemble fraying edges of the fabric; while the collection's Tweed Graphique pieces weave diamonds and domed black onyx to emulate the interlacing textures of woven tweed.

Other distinct Chanel details, such as button shapes and the chains sewn into the hemlines of Chanel jackets, are also translated into jewellery.

Tweed de Chanel was first unveiled in January last year at Paris Fashion Week.

In Singapore, shoppers can view the collection, which arrived here last week, at Chanel Watches & Fine Jewellery boutique at Ngee Ann City until March 17.

AESOP TIES UP WITH BRITISH FASHION BRAND RAEBURN

Hand hygiene just got a lot more chic. Australian skincare brand Aesop has joined hands with London-based fashion brand Raeburn, founded by fashion designer Christoper Raeburn, to create a sustainable pouch of on-the-go hand care.

The Adventurer Roll Up ($85) features a navy blue pouch handcrafted from pre-consumer recycled cotton, unused fabrics salvaged from manufacturers. Inside, three pockets perfectly fit a Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash ($13), Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm ($39) and all-new Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist ($16).

In part a response to the global demand for hand-sanitising products, the collaboration also signals Aesop's commitment to sustainability. Raeburn was founded in 2009 with a core ethos of circularity, reusing surplus fabrics and garments to create its fashion pieces.

As part of the collaboration, 300 limited-edition Raemade Adventurer Roll Ups ($135) were made from reclaimed 1960s aeronautical navigation maps that show territories affected by environmental degradation. They are available exclusively at hbx.com.

To celebrate the launch, shoppers can redeem a roll-up made from recycled fabric at Aesop's Ion Orchard store next Friday and Saturday, with an $85 minimum spend on any Aesop products. Available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Info: The Adventurer Roll Up is available at all Aesop stores and department store counters, and aesop.com

SISLEY EXPANDS PHYTO-BLANC BRIGHTENING SKINCARE RANGE

French luxury skincare brand Sisley Paris has added three new products to its Phyto-Blanc brightening range, which debuted in January last year with the Phyto-Blanc Le Concentre serum ($430).

The range is designed to illuminate and even out the complexion while enhancing the skin's radiance.

The new products complete one's basic routine: La Mousse cleanser ($170); La Lotion ($190) to gently exfoliate and prep the skin for the skincare to follow; and La Soin SPF50+ PA +++ ($400), an anti-dark-spot daily moisturiser that doubles as sunscreen.

The La Soin contains a patented complex that aims to balance the colour harmony of the skin - correcting yellow (sallowness), grey (dullness), brown (melanin spots) and red components.

Info: Available at all Sisley counters including Metro Paragon