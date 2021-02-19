Style News

BABY-G POKEMON WATCH COLLABORATION DROPS

Fanatics will want to catch this rare Pokemon. Casio Baby-G has collaborated with The Pokemon Company to release a second limitededition watch. The first collaboration model was released in 2019 in celebration of Baby-G's 25th anniversary.

The new limited-edition model (BA-110PKC), priced at $239, is an analogue-digital piece with a pink camo-print strap (inspired by the great outdoors where presumably Pokemon roam) and a motif of Pikachu with a heart-shaped tail.

The hour and minute hands form Pikachu's ears and the watch face features a tag marked #25 - symbolising Baby-G's 25th anniversary as well as Pikachu's number in the Pokedex (the encyclopaedia device that records the data of all Pokemon).

For a playful finishing touch, the watch comes housed inside a Poke Ball.

Info: Available at G-Shock stores from today and at g-shock.sg from next Friday

SNAG DESIGNER SIMONE ROCHA EXCLUSIVES AT H&M PRICES

H&M has unveiled the full lookbook of its upcoming collaboration with Irish womenswear designer Simone Rocha.

The fashion week darling, who made her debut in 2010, is known for her subversive feminine collections that pay tribute to her mixed heritage (her father is Hong Kong-born fashion designer John Rocha).

For H&M, she designed a full wardrobe for the family, debuting menswear and childrenswear for the first time.

The womenswear pieces ($19.95 to $349) include frothy tulle dresses, puff sleeves, frills and girly embellishments in a palette of pinks, tartan and black. Shoppers can also find Rocha's touch on accessories via pearl embellishments and beaded bows.

For the men's range ($17.95 to $349), she has designed Aran knits and cardigans, shirts, hoodies and a reworked trench with pearl embellishments.

The children's clothing ($12.95 to $109) comprises miniaturised versions of Simone Rocha classics, including smocks, frill dresses, knits and tiny dungarees. The childrenswear will be available online only.

Info: The Simone Rocha x H&M collection launches on March 11 at H&M's flagship store at 1 Grange Road and hm.com

KIEHL'S REVAMPS ULTRA FACIAL OIL-FREE GEL CREAM

First launched in 2013, the Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel Cream ($54 for 50ml) from Kiehl's now comes with a new and improved formula for oily and combination skin.

It was reformulated to address growing demand from customers with oilier skin types who want hydrating creams without the greasy look.

The new formula is free of alcohol and contains newly added micronized amino acid to help reduce excessive oil production.

Retaining its cooling gel texture, the cream is also touted to reduce visible facial shine and appearance of pores over time.

Info: Available at Kiehl's stores and kiehls.com.sg

Amanda Chai