Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and Ive’s Jang Won-young to rev up F1 SGP race-week pop-ups

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Stray Kids’ Bang Chan will stop by the Breitling x Aston Martin Aramco Formula One pop-up on Oct 10, and Tommy Jeans ambassador Jang Wonyoung will make special appearances at the Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac Formula 1 pop-up at Paragon on Oct 11.

K-stars hit town for F1 race weekend pop-ups

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix race weekend just got hotter, as K-pop star Bang Chan will rev into town on Oct 10.

During his visit, the leader of K-pop boy band Stray Kids will stop by the Breitling x Aston Martin Aramco Formula One pop-up at Raffles City Shopping Centre at 11am.

Running until Oct 12 from 10am to 10pm, the pop-up brings the worlds of Swiss watchmaking and motorsport together.

Visitors can put their precision and reflexes to the test with “B” Challenge by Breitling at https://www.breitling.com/zz-zz/campaigns/b-challenge/, a digital game where participants have 60 seconds to stop a moving chronograph at 12 o’clock for a chance to win a Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 and exclusive Breitling x Aston Martin Aramco Formula One merchandise and Breitling merchandise.

Bang Chan will experience the adrenaline of the activation, before making an appearance at the Breitling Raffles City boutique.

Also swinging into Singapore are K-pop girl group Ive’s Jang Won-young, actor Jung Hae-in and singer Jung Yong-hwa from rock band CNBlue.

The trio will grace the Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac Formula 1 pop-up at shopping mall Paragon’s L1 Main Atrium on Oct 11 at 3pm. Jang is a Tommy Jeans Ambassador while the Jungs are members of the American fashion brand’s global family.

Visitors to the pop-up can complete a digital journey across four interactive pit stops featuring a race reflex game, a speed tap showdown, a photobooth and an F1 stimulator to redeem exclusive gifts and stand a chance to win signed merchandise.

Ground Wellbeing makes Asian debut at Auriga Spa

Irish wellness brand Ground Wellbeing makes its Asian debut with four signature treatments on the menu at Auriga Spa in Capella Singapore. PHOTO: CAPELLA SINGAPORE

Irish wellness label Ground Wellbeing has made its first foray into Asia at Auriga Spa in Capella Singapore, with four of its signature treatments now a permanent fixture on the menu.

Founded in Cork in 2020 by spa veteran Peigin Crowley, the brand is known for its 100 per cent natural, plant-based formulations, which are handmade in small batches in Ireland. It was named Best Emerging Spa Product Brand at t he Global Spa Awards in 2026.

Two 90-minute facials ($450++ each) anchor the line-up. The Biome Calm Facial uses plant lipids, calming massage and facial reflexology to soothe and replenish the skin, while the Biome Repair Facial is designed for sensitive skin, supporting the skin barrier and reducing inflammation.

For those who struggle to switch off, the Sleep Repair Ritual (from $350++ for 90 minutes) pairs breathwork and pressure-point techniques with a full-body massage using organic geranium and jasmine absolute. The Tog Go Bog E ($350++ for 90 minutes), Irish for “take it softly”, is a slow, rhythmic massage that eases muscle tension. Ground Wellbeing’s products are also available for purchase at the spa.

Info: Auriga Spa, Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa. Open from 8am to 10pm daily. For appointments, call 6591-5022 or e-mail spa.singapore@capellahotels.com.

Hello Kitty goes Y2K in Casetify collaboration

The Hello Kitty by Casetify collection features Y2K-inspired leopard prints, customisable cases and MagSafe plush charms dressed in velour tracksuits. PHOTO: CASETIFY

Pop icon Hello Kitty has received a noughties makeover in her latest team-up with tech accessories brand Casetify.

The collection , which launched on Sept 29, channels 2000s glamour with leopard prints in hot pink, cool grey, jet black and classic tan, paired with throwback graphics. The designs are available on Casetify’s signature cases for iPhone and Android phones ($99 to $128), as well as on iPad cases ($112) and MagSafe wireless charging stands ($142).

Fans who want a more personal touch can customise their cases with Hello Kitty illustrations , phrases such as “Y2K Cutie” or “Friendship Forever” in custom gothic script, and sticker layouts featuring hearts, bows and sparkly gems over mirror or leopard backdrops.

Info: Available online at casetify.com and at Casetify Studio Outlets at ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn (B3-14) and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue (B2-61A).

Byredo’s Future Memories puts a fresh spin on vanilla

Byredo’s Future Memories eau de parfum offers a restrained, less-sugary approach to vanilla. PHOTO: BYREDO

Swedish fragrance house Byredo takes a restrained approach to vanilla with Future Memories, an eau de parfum by perfumer Quentin Bisch.

It opens on a crisp, green note of galbanum and blackcurrant, lifted by aldehydes. Orris butter, labdanum, orange blossom and white vanilla make up the heart, before settling into a base of vanilla liquor accord, Madagascar vanilla, ambrofix and musks. The sweetness is dialled down, leaving behind a soft glow rather than a sugary hit.

The fragrance comes in 50ml ($300) and 100ml ($425) bottles.

Info: Available at Byredo stores, including Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road (B1-34), and online at byredo.com.