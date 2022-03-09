Stella McCartney nods to Ukraine crisis with anti-war ballad at show

PARIS • In a nod to the war in Ukraine, English fashion designer Stella McCartney closed her namesake label's winter catwalk show to the music of late Beatle John Lennon's anti-war ballad Give Peace A Chance.

Models wound around glass-encased corridors on top of the Pompidou Centre, parading sleek dresses with pockets, slit balloon sleeves and a bohemian feel while the rhythmic music played, with sweeping views of Paris as a backdrop.

"I believe very firmly in peace and love, and obviously to use the song by John, who was my dad's best friend... it just shows for me. It's a personal song that reflects the whole world's thoughts right now," McCartney, 50, told reporters after the show, referring to her father Paul McCartney, Lennon's former bandmate.

"My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine. It's heartbreaking and it's a traumatic experience to witness, so one can only imagine what they are going through."

Some fashion designers have spoken publicly about their struggle to find the right tone for their shows and carry on with Paris Fashion Week events while the world is focused on the Ukraine crisis.

The French capital hosted the final stretch of industry shows that also took place in New York, London and Milan and wrapped up yesterday.

In Milan, Italian fashion designer Georgio Armani acknowledged the crisis by cutting music from his catwalk show.

In Paris, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia spoke of his experience as a refugee from Georgia and offered guests Ukrainian flag T-shirts.

Stella McCartney's label is part of luxury group LVMH, which last Friday, along with Hermes, Gucci's owner Kering and Chanel, announced a suspension of operations in Russia.

REUTERS