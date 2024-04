SINGAPORE – With the heat and ultraviolet (UV) index hitting highs in late March, and expected to continue throughout April and May, doctors and experts have advised wearing not just sunscreen, but also clothes with ultraviolet protection factor (UPF).

UPF measures the level of protection provided by fabric that acts as a physical barrier, blocking both UVA and UVB rays. UPF clothing are designed to protect the skin from the sun’s harmful UV radiation.