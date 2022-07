Alvin Goh was approached by the veteran South Korean actress' manager to style her for the awards season in Hollywood last year. The 75-year-old was nominated for a clutch of Best Supporting Actress awards for her memorable turn as the spunky grandmother in the critically acclaimed family drama Minari (2020).

Youn won the biggest prize, the Oscar, making history as the first South Korean to win an acting award at the Academy Awards. And Goh became the first Singaporean to style an Oscar winner.