S'pore jewellery expo returns after two-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19, the Singapore International Jewellery Expo is making a comeback at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

More than $100 million worth of jewellery, gems and luxury timepieces from more than 100 brands - including Ivy Masterpiece, CW Jewels and Tempi D'oro - will be exhibited at the four-day event, which began yesterday.

The country partner for this year's expo is Indonesia, which will be showcasing gemstones and designs from across the archipelago in a special pavilion.

Here are several highlights of this year's exhibition.

IVY MASTERPIECE NECKLACE

A US$2 million (S$2.7 million) necklace encrusted with 35 pieces of cushion-cut diamonds certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).

With each diamond ranging between two and five carats, the necklace has a total weight of 88.81 carats. To ensure symmetry, the jeweller had to source for diamonds of similar shape, clarity and colour.

IVY MASTERPIECE RING

A US$1.99 million ring featuring a 16.08-carat round brilliant-cut, Type IIA, GIA-certified diamond.

Type IIA diamonds are highly coveted as they have no measurable nitrogen or boron impurities.

The one featured as the centrepiece of this ring is internally flawless and colourless.

SIMONE JEWELS NECKLACE

A $280,000 necklace designed with gemstones including diamonds and sapphires.

Named Parisian Chinois: Le Grand Chinoiserie, this unique creation by local jewellery designer Simone Ng is crafted from 18K white gold. It features an 86.92-carat certified Santa Maria aquamarine centrepiece.

Simone Jewels is the first Singaporean jewellery brand to exhibit and have its jewellery sold at the Harrods department store in London.