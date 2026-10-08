Straitstimes.com header logo

Solitary weavers in Japan’s Fukushima create lustrous threads and fabrics

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Eriko Yamauchi makes thread in a quiet environment where bird songs can be heard, in Showa, Fukushima Prefecture.

Eriko Yamauchi makes thread in a quiet environment where birdsong can be heard, in Showa, Fukushima Prefecture.

PHOTO: JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

  • Karamushi-ori, a traditional textile from Fukushima, is made by solitary weavers who handle every step from growing karamushi plants to weaving, requiring patience and reflecting the weaver’s mood.
  • The village's apprentice programme, started in 1994, attracts mainly women from outside, with over 135 participants trained, many of whom settle in the village to continue the craft.
  • Weavers live closely with nature, following seasonal cycles and using natural dyes, embracing a quiet, careful work mindset that produces luxurious, lightweight and lustrous fabrics.

AI generated

SHOWA, Fukushima – Surrounded by mountains over 1,000m high, traditional houses with sloping roofs of red corrugated iron stand side by side in the Oashi area of Showa, Fukushima Prefecture.

The weavers of Karamushi-ori, a traditional textile from the village of Showa in the prefecture’s Oku-Aizu area, usually work alone in silence in quiet spaces. They do every step themselves, including growing the karamushi needed for their craft and preparing the thread. Today, more than half of the weavers are women from other places, who were drawn by the allure of the handicraft and moved alone to the village.

See more on

Japan

Heritage

Artists

Style

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.