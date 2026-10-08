Solitary weavers in Japan’s Fukushima create lustrous threads and fabrics
- Karamushi-ori, a traditional textile from Fukushima, is made by solitary weavers who handle every step from growing karamushi plants to weaving, requiring patience and reflecting the weaver’s mood.
- The village's apprentice programme, started in 1994, attracts mainly women from outside, with over 135 participants trained, many of whom settle in the village to continue the craft.
- Weavers live closely with nature, following seasonal cycles and using natural dyes, embracing a quiet, careful work mindset that produces luxurious, lightweight and lustrous fabrics.
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SHOWA, Fukushima – Surrounded by mountains over 1,000m high, traditional houses with sloping roofs of red corrugated iron stand side by side in the Oashi area of Showa, Fukushima Prefecture.
The weavers of Karamushi-ori, a traditional textile from the village of Showa in the prefecture’s Oku-Aizu area, usually work alone in silence in quiet spaces. They do every step themselves, including growing the karamushi needed for their craft and preparing the thread. Today, more than half of the weavers are women from other places, who were drawn by the allure of the handicraft and moved alone to the village.