Socially distanced glamour

A socially distanced Golden Globes will not keep the stars from dressing to the nines.

The 78th Annual Golden Globes took place on Sunday night in the United States (yesterday morning Singapore time) across the East and West coasts in a largely virtual ceremony.

It was a couture-filled affair as celebrities flaunted their outfits on social media - dressed in the likes of Valentino, Dior and Oscar de la Renta. A handful dazzled in person onstage, broadcast from two scaled-down venues in California and New York.

Despite presenting separately on opposite coasts, comedy besties and co-hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey twinned in stiff black numbers, but made up for it with colourful banter.

Nonetheless, even when viewed through a Zoom-like format online, there were more hits than misses when it came to the fashion. Here are some of the best and worst looks of the show.

Best looks

ELLE FANNING

Starlet Fanning sure has come into her own since she was first known as "Dakota Fanning's younger sister".

The actress, who was nominated for Best Actress in a TV series for comedy-drama series The Great, took one's breath away in an ice-blue custom Gucci gown and Fred Leighton jewels.

DAN LEVY

Always one to watch on red carpets, virtual or not, Schitt's Creek's main man Levy set the bar high in a full chartreuse Valentino Haute Couture number, debuting his look via a sharply styled photo shoot on Instagram.

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY

A 21st-century queen in her own right, double nominee Taylor-Joy (for television series The Queen's Gambit and comedy-drama Emma) looked positively regal in an emerald Dior Couture gown and cape, and sleek, platinum blonde locks straight out of a shampoo commercial.

ROSAMUND PIKE

Officially the Internet's favourite villain, I Care A Lot's Pike pulled out all the stops in a frothy Molly Goddard dress, black combat boots and a chic bob sharp enough to double as a weapon.

The dress came in handy as a prop too. After snagging the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Pike giddily shook her layers of red tulle in glee.

CYNTHIA ERIVO

Presenting an award onstage, the actress made a bold but brilliant statement in lime green Valentino couture paired with sky-high silver platform heels.

We love the contemporary sportswear details like the scuba fabric and piping accents.

Worst looks

LAURA DERN

Dern looks like she got styled by Frankenstein's monster in this boxy Givenchy blazer ensemble with too-long pants. The thick black choker and spiky studded pumps also looked more bondage than bourgeois.

MAYA RUDOLPH

We love Rudolph - who blessed the event with a cheeky mid-show skit - but alas, the comedienne can never seem to nail an outfit. This frumpy floral Valentino poncho dress does the figure no favours. The little white heels do nothing for the ensemble either.

KRISTEN WIIG

In another strike for comedic couture, Wiig tried but failed to impress in a Prada mini dress with two awkwardly placed bows.

BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD

Howard's sequin ombre-pink maxi dress highlighted lumps in all the wrong places - and gave us flashbacks to her role as a floundering perfectionist in the Black Mirror episode Nosedive.

A shame, as the Temperley London dress was a consignment piece the well-meaning actress bought to support sustainable fashion.