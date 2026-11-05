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Skincare fad or a new staple? How to tell if you need an LED mask

SINGAPORE - Of all the costly skincare fads to cross social media feeds, the LED light mask – with its Ultraman-like glowing eyes and three-digit price tag – seemed poised to be the costliest and most faddish.

But six years since a wave of pandemic-era mask selfies from Hollywood actresses threw the internet for a loop, at-home light therapy has gone from celebrity curio to mainstream norm.

The global LED mask market is set to be worth US$820 million (S$1 billion) by 2033, according to market intelligence firm Skyquest – nearly double projections for airflow technology like the Dyson Airwrap at the same point, says research firm Custom Market Insights.

Creeping towards staple status, it is used by mature and young women alike. Beauty influencer Christabel Chua calls hers a “long-term best friend”. In the last three years, she has swopped masks with her girlfriends, scared food delivery riders when she answered the door with one on, and dropped some $5,000 on LED products and treatments.

The laundry list of LED mask benefits is mostly backed by evidence, but with entry-level masks averaging upwards of $200 a pop, fence-sitters can rightly question if they are necessary, and what products are worth the investment.

The space-age mask is said to reduce the appearance of fine lines, calm spots and quicken healing. Light therapy devices can now be found in pharmacies and cosmetics chains like Sephora, in ever multiplying form – helmets, mufflers, decolletage “bibs” and three-in-one type gadgets – combined with other trending technologies.

These masks work by emitting light at specific wavelengths to stimulate mitochondria in skin cells in a process known as photobiomodulation. Different wavelengths penetrate to different depths, producing distinct effects, skin doctors told The Straits Times.

Local beauty influencer Christabel Chua has spent $5,000 on LED therapy in the last three years. PHOTO: CHRISTABEL CHUA

The ubiquitous red light promotes collagen and elastin production, responsible for firm and bouncy skin. It also reduces the appearance of fine lines.

Blue light kills the bacteria that causes acne, while near-infrared light goes deeper to promote tissue repair and speed up recovery after procedures.

Yellow light is commonly marketed for soothing redness and increasing radiance. LED treatments are also effective for hair growth.

LED mask selfies are lighting up feeds. The devices claim to boost collagen production, reduce fine lines and keep skin clear. PHOTO: LUCYCONLANN/INSTAGRAM

“The science behind them is real, but expectations should be realistic,” says aesthetic doctor Kwan Dong Yuan of Nueva Clinic. Long-term consistency is the key to results, which Kwan cautions are gradual and modest.

Ahead of the holiday gifting season, ST consults skin doctors on the biggest questions surrounding this new beauty “must-have”.

Can a good skincare routine give the same results as an LED mask?

LED face masks and many skincare products address the same concerns – fine lines, skin texture and acne. Can a mask do what a perfect routine cannot?

“A good skincare routine is still the foundation of healthy skin, even when compared with other skin treatments that we do,” says Kwan.

“Sunscreen, and active ingredients such as retinoids, antioxidants and moisturisers, have well-established benefits, and for most of us, a consistent, well-formulated routine will deliver more meaningful long-term benefits than relying on an LED mas k or aesthetic treatments.”

That said, LED light therapy works very differently from topical creams. The photobiomodulation mechanism influences cellular activity in a way that topical skincare does not, so LED masks “can be said to be complementary” to one’s typical routine, says Kwan.

The forthcoming Therabody SkinSpa PRO is a three-in-one device that combines LED technology with CryoCurrent and Heat. PHOTO: DERMATOLOGY COLLECTIVE

However, clinical results from home-use LED devices tend to be modest and can vary depending on wavelength, energy delivered, treatment frequency and device quality, he adds.

There is also stronger evidence for established skincare ingredients such as retinoids than for LED masks, says dermatologist Kong Yan Ling of Dermatology Collective. With “quite subtle” results visible only after weeks to months of consistent LED mask use, Kong is of the view that they are more a “nice-to-have” than a must-have.

“If someone is just starting to take care of their skin, I’d still recommend getting the basics right first, such as using sunscreen daily, moisturising and using a gentle cleanser,” she says.

What is the difference between wavelengths?

Not all wavelengths are equal. The effects of some wavelengths, or colours, are supported by stronger clinical evidence than others. Medical evidence for controlling mild to moderate acne with blue light is strongest. Red light has also been proven to reduce inflammation.

LED therapy also has a decades-long track record, dating back to the 1990s, of promoting wound healing. It is well-established in calming redness and reducing downtime after procedures such as lasers and microneedling, adds Kwan.

The market for LED masks is booming, with options aplenty and new players signing on fast. PHOTO: THENEXTSELLEB/INSTAGRAM

There is also growing evidence for the anti-ageing effects of red and near-infrared therapy – which, at 800 to 850 nanometer (nm), is the longest light wavelength used in standard consumer masks. At these two wavelengths, LED therapy can improve fine lines and skin texture by stimulating collagen production and bringing down inflammation.

Some small clinical studies suggest yellow light may influence superficial blood vessels and inflammatory pathways, but the clinical evidence for it is limited compared with red, blue and near-infrared light, says Kwan. Amber light is commonly marketed for calming sensitive skin and improving skin radiance.

How do LED masks compare with clinical light therapy?

A home LED mask is effective only if it delivers the right wavelengths at sufficient dose, say doctors.

It essentially works in the same way as a clinical LED machine but is less powerful, to maintain safety.

“Home devices are typically designed with more conservative outputs for unsupervised use, so results are gradual and require consistent treatment over several weeks. Their main advantage is convenience,” says consultant dermatologist and dermatological surgeon Angeline Yong of Angeline Yong Dermatology.

In-clinic treatment, on the other hand, eliminates guesswork by offering professional assessment, selection of an appropriate system, calibrated output and more uniform coverage, she adds. Treatment sessions tend to be shorter and results may appear sooner.

Even the ideal mask used perfectly cannot be a substitute for treatments that produce bigger structural change, Yong says.

An LED therapy in session at Kong Yan Ling’s skin clinic, Dermatology Collective. PHOTO: DERMATOLOGY COLLECTIVE

Kwan says it is useful to think of LED masks as similar to home exercise equipment. “They can work well, but consistency is far more important than intensity.”

When it comes down to the dollars and cents, though, a quality home LED mask is good value for those committed to long-term maintenance.

A clinic LED session in Singapore averages $50 to $200, while a solid LED mask usually costs between $300 and $900, says Kwan. This means a good LED mask can become cost-effective in a few months if used frequently – for 10 to 20 minutes, three to five times a week – and regularly, he adds.

More of Kwan’s patients have been asking him if they can use their LED masks as a maintenance treatment between clinic visits. “I often explain that they are not replacements for procedures like lasers or injectables. Instead, they help maintain skin quality, reduce inflammation and potentially prolong results achieved in the clinic,” he says.

Who should use LED masks and how to choose the right one?

There is no particular age at which someone should start using an LED mask, says Kong. It really depends on their skin concerns.

LED masks are most suitable for those who want a simple, non-invasive treatment to complement an existing skincare routine, she adds, particularly people who are just starting to notice fine lines and those with mild acne.

It is also suitable for those looking to support skin recovery after procedures and maintain overall skin quality, adds Kwan.

Yong also recommends it for early photo-ageing, or skin ageing caused by the sun.

Those with melasma, unexplained face rash or photosensitive skin conditions should seek medical advice before picking up a mask.

TheraFace Mask Glo modelled by Therabody ambassador Kendall Jenner. PHOTO: THERABODY

Yong has five tips for mask shoppers:

Match the wavelength to the concern Check the specifications. Look for wavelength, irradiance – or power of the light – energy dose and treatment time, not merely the number of bulbs. Effective blue light should range from 405 to 470nm; red, between 630 and 660nm; and near-infrared, 800 to 850nm. Look for evidence on the exact model. Results obtained with one mask cannot automatically be applied to every device emitting a similar colour. Review safety and regulatory information. Follow the contraindications and eye protection instructions. If marketed for medical use in Singapore, check its status with the Health Sciences Authority. Seek advice when necessary. Consult a dermatologist if you have melasma, a photosensitive condition, are taking prescription medicines, or have severe acne.

These devices have a “favourable safety profile”, adds Kwan. Common side effects like skin irritation, dryness, headaches or eye pain if users look directly at the LEDs or use the device for longer than recommended, tend to be mild and temporary, he says.

Do you have to tweak your skincare routine to use a mask?

Most people do not have to change their skincare routine when they start using a mask, says Kong. Some LED mask brands caution against using serums with strong active ingredients like retinol, for fear they could form a barrier causing the light to be refracted or not absorbed. But there is no good evidence that retinol makes LED light treatment less effective, says Kong.

“You don’t need to stop using retinol or other active skincare ingredients just because you’re using an LED mask. Most LED masks use visible light and sometimes near-infrared light, rather than UV light, so they don’t carry the same concerns as sun exposure,” she adds.

You can scroll with a mask on. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Kwan says: “The concern is not really about light refraction, but rather the potential for irritation and skin sensitivity to light (photosensitivity) , which is one of the possible effects of retinoid use. Retinoid use may also cause dryness and irritation, particularly when someone first starts using it, and stacking LED on top of it may aggravate discomfort in susceptible individuals.”

As a rule of thumb, LED masks should be used on clean, dry skin, before applying skincare products. This helps ensure the light reaches the skin without interference from products that may absorb or scatter it, he adds.