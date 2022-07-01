Skin redness, sensitivity and spots: How your make-up removal could be damaging your complexion

It’s one of the most basic beauty rituals, but make-up removal isn’t always the most fun part of anyone’s skincare routine. Don’t cut corners, as tempting as it may be, because not removing your make-up – or removing it incorrectly with the wrong products – is one of the worst things you can do for your face as it can result in dry skin which could lead to premature ageing.

According to Michèle Sayag, Allergist and Director of Scientific Research for BIODERMA, skin around the eye contour is particularly thin and lacks elastin and collagen. Factors such as sunlight, blinking and constant touching further weakens this area.

“When you use an unsuitable product that irritates your eyes, it may cause you to rub it even more which can lead to skin redness and dryness,” notes Sayag.

“The improper removal of make-up may also cause spots as any remains of make-up left on the skin may clog one’s pores, which is the common starting point of acne.

“In fact, not removing your make-up, or not removing it in the right way, exacerbates the symptoms of sensitive skin.”

As she has headed back to the office after almost two years of wearing very little make-up working from home, writer Jassmin Peter-Berntzen is now back to the routine of having to remove budge-proof eyeliner, waterproof mascara and long-wearing lipstick at the end of a work day.

“I need to go through several cotton pads trying to get my mascara off and the rubbing usually causes a few eyelashes to drop as well,” she shares. “Even after a double cleanse, my toner still picks up errant mascara stains.”

A make-up remover that suits sensitive skin, eyes and lips

For Ms Peter-Berntzen, finding a suitable make-up remover has always been tricky. With her sensitive skin and being a contact lens user, she has to be careful with the types of formula she uses.

Many make-up removers include a high oily-layer concentration, which is helpful when it comes to removing stubborn pigments. However, it can also irritate the skin. For contact lens users, it can cause smudges in the lenses which can lead to blurred vision. Touching and rubbing your already-irritated eye area may also cause further damage and swelling.