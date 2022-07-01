Skin redness, sensitivity and spots: How your make-up removal could be damaging your complexion

It’s one of the most basic beauty rituals, but make-up removal isn’t always the most fun part of anyone’s skincare routine. Don’t cut corners, as tempting as it may be, because not removing your make-up – or removing it incorrectly with the wrong products – is one of the worst things you can do for your face as it can result in dry skin which could lead to premature ageing.
According to Michèle Sayag, Allergist and Director of Scientific Research for BIODERMA, skin around the eye contour is particularly thin and lacks elastin and collagen. Factors such as sunlight, blinking and constant touching further weakens this area.
“When you use an unsuitable product that irritates your eyes, it may cause you to rub it even more which can lead to skin redness and dryness,” notes Sayag.
“The improper removal of make-up may also cause spots as any remains of make-up left on the skin may clog one’s pores, which is the common starting point of acne.
“In fact, not removing your make-up, or not removing it in the right way, exacerbates the symptoms of sensitive skin.”
As she has headed back to the office after almost two years of wearing very little make-up working from home, writer Jassmin Peter-Berntzen is now back to the routine of having to remove budge-proof eyeliner, waterproof mascara and long-wearing lipstick at the end of a work day.
“I need to go through several cotton pads trying to get my mascara off and the rubbing usually causes a few eyelashes to drop as well,” she shares. “Even after a double cleanse, my toner still picks up errant mascara stains.”
A make-up remover that suits sensitive skin, eyes and lips
For Ms Peter-Berntzen, finding a suitable make-up remover has always been tricky. With her sensitive skin and being a contact lens user, she has to be careful with the types of formula she uses.
Many make-up removers include a high oily-layer concentration, which is helpful when it comes to removing stubborn pigments. However, it can also irritate the skin. For contact lens users, it can cause smudges in the lenses which can lead to blurred vision. Touching and rubbing your already-irritated eye area may also cause further damage and swelling.
So, finding the right formula is key. The new Bioderma Sensibio H2O eye is a non-rinse make-up remover that uses a lower concentration of oily-layer as compared to other traditional make-up removers. Made partly from the highly purified micellar water found in the Sensibio H2O facial cleanser – a formula that has remained unchanged for 27 years – the Sensibio H2O eye also places importance on skincare, which means it gives skin some TLC as it cleanses.
Clinically tested on Asian skin, key ingredients in the Sensibio H2O eye include FOS (fructooligosaccharides), known for its soothing properties, plus provitamin B5 which helps to strengthen your lashes. A laminaria seaweed extract also provides additional moisturising benefits.
Swipe right: How to remove make-up correctly
Ms Sayag shares a quick three-step masterclass:
- Shake the bottle to ensure the emulsion mixes well, then liberally soak a cotton pad.
- Close your eyes, press down the pad gently over your lids and lips and leave on for up to 20 seconds to give it enough time to dissolve the pigments.
- Swipe the surface without rubbing, starting over in the same direction until the cotton pad is no longer picking up any more product.
Like many, Ms Peter-Berntzen has been cleansing her eye and lip areas in a circular or back-and-forth motion, assuming it was the most effective way. “It was quite a surprise to learn that I had been doing it incorrectly,” she adds.
As a Bioderma H2O micellar water user, she decided to give the new Sensibio H2O eye a go. “It was easy to dispense the liquid and there was no scent, which I personally like. I left it on my eyes and lips for a bit before swiping and it didn’t sting.”
She also notes that her contact lenses did not get smudged or irritated and that the make-up came off with a couple of swipes. “It’s the first time I’ve seen the full imprint of my mascara on a cotton pad,” she adds.
After a week of using it to remove work make-up, Ms Peter-Berntzen puts the Sensibio H2O eye to the real test after a weekend night out.
Turns out, her smokey eye and longwear liquid lip stain were no match for the Sensibio H2O eye. “I needed about two cotton pads for each section to remove everything,” she notes.
So will she continue using it? “With these properties and at this price point, I feel like I am getting more bang for my buck, so for now it would be a yes.”
The Sensibio H2O eye make-up remover, $19.90 (125 ml), will be available islandwide at Bioderma’s official retailers, including Guardian Health & Beauty, from 1 Aug 2022.
It will also be exclusively launched at all Watsons stores as part of these special promotions until 20 July 2022:
- Watsons Retail Stores: Enjoy 30% off any two Bioderma skincare products, including the Sensibio H2O eye
- Watsons eStore: Enjoy 30% off the Sensibio H2O eye, plus an additional $5 off $50 minimum spend on any Bioderma skincare product