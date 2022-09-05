Bigger, brighter and more affordable: How you can own a quality diamond at a lower price

Not all diamonds are created equally. Some emerge from mines with nary a flaw, while others come in luminous shades of yellow, pink or purple. But did you know diamonds can also be cultivated in a lab? That’s not to say the diamonds are man-made, though. These lab-grown diamonds are developed from the same carbon seed crystal as mined diamonds, and are every bit as brilliant.

When it comes to lab-grown diamonds in Singapore, SK Jewellery was an early adopter of the technology and has been leading the pack since 2019. Now, it has upped the ante with yet another stellar offering: the AllStar Diamond.

A Star Amongst Diamonds

A patented cut exclusively available at SK Jewellery, the AllStar Diamond is the first lab-grown diamond cut with 101 facets, creating the distinctive appearance of 10 hearts and 10 arrows. A trio of stars is also visible in the heart of the diamond, contributing to its astral beauty.

On average, the AllStar Diamond requires thrice the amount of time for craftsmen to cut, resulting in a stone that is marked with an assurance of timeless quality. Compared to the traditional 57-facet diamond, the AllStar Diamond shines even brighter.