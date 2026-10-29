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Singapore tailor is the first non-Italian to win prestigious Italian tailoring prize

Javin Tan, founder of Singapore bespoke tailor Common Suits, has won Milano su Misura – Trofeo Arbiter 2026 in Naples. He wears his winning sailing suit at his atelier.

SINGAPORE – As a university student, business major Javin Tan fell in love with the feeling of wearing a well-cut suit. Fresh out of school, he decided to make them for a living.

In 2014, just two weeks after his final exam at the National University of Singapore, he rented a booth outside a campus canteen for $25 a day to sell his first suits. That humble pop-up grew into bespoke tailoring house Common Suits.

Twelve years on, the 37-year-old director and founder has become the first non-Italian to win Milano su Misura – Trofeo Arbiter, an international tailoring competition organised by Italian menswear magazine Arbiter with luxury fabric house Loro Piana.

On Oct 17 in Naples, Tan beat 24 tailors from around the world, including heritage houses from London’s Savile Row.

His winning look, created for the theme Style on Board and Dockside, was an ocean-blue double-breasted jacket in Loro Piana wool, silk and linen, paired with ivory trousers.

The prestigious competition traces its roots to 1952, when Italy held the Festival della Moda Maschile, the world’s first event dedicated to men’s fashion and tailoring. After a long hiatus, it was revived as Milano su Misura – Trofeo Arbiter in 2020.

It was initially open only to Italian master tailors, before welcoming international entrants in 2024.

Tailor Javin Tan bested 24 tailors worldwide at the Milano su Misura – Trofeo Arbiter 2026 competition with his ocean-blue jacket (right). PHOTOS: MILANO SU MISURA - TROFEO ARBITER, HESTER TAN

Clinching the title in Naples, a city regarded as home to some of the world’s finest tailors, made the victory extra meaningful for Tan.

“Winning it in Naples is like winning a tech award in Silicon Valley,” he tells The Straits Times. “The win is not just for myself and my team. It’s also for the whole of Asia. We do have good craftsmen.”

The road to Naples

The 2026 edition was not Tan’s first time at the competition.

He was first invited in 2025, as Common Suits is a tailoring partner of co-organiser Loro Piana.

The theme then, the Winter Olympics, was a tough brief for a tailor from the tropics. But his debut went well, and Tan was unofficially told by the judges that he had placed second.

The experience taught him the importance of staying true to his identity. “I saw that all 24 tailors had their own way of doing things, and I think that’s beautiful,” he says. “It gave me more conviction to be proud of where I’m from.”

Javin Tan, founder of Singapore bespoke tailor Common Suits, chalk-marking at his atelier at 122 Telok Ayer Street. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

Encouraged, he returned in 2026 to build on what he had learnt, both about his identity and about designing pieces that are as functional as they are elegant. The nautical theme of 2026, which played to his strengths in tropical tailoring, made it an easy decision to participate.

Naples, like Singapore, is a warm port city, which suited the light, breathable construction Common Suits is known for.

Visibly passionate about his prized ocean-blue jacket, Tan says he drew inspiration for the competition from a boating day. In May, he had been invited as a guest of Loro Piana to sail at the Tre Golfi Sailing Week in Sorrento, Italy. Much of his winning suit was shaped by what he noticed on the boat.

“My shades were constantly wet because of the sea spray, and I didn’t want to wipe them on my jacket,” he says. “That led me to think, how can I put a microfibre cloth in my jacket?”

Tan also noticed ribbons on the sails called telltales, which show sailors the wind direction – and recreated them in green and red details beneath the jacket’s sleeve cuff.

Ivory rubber buttons are a nod to the rubber-soled shoes worn on deck, and a sign of respect for the boat and the sport.

The built-in microfibre patch that can clean sunglasses in Tan’s winning suit. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

In Naples, the jury for the two-day competition included generational tailors Massimiliano Attolini and Luca Rubinacci, whose family workshops were founded in the 1930s.

On the first day, the judges examined each creation on a mannequin. The next day, the tailors walked a runway in their own designs so the judges could assess the fit.

It was a nerve-racking two days for Tan, who had long looked up to many of the judges. So, when his name was called as the winner that evening, it came as a surprise.

“I was very shocked,” he says. “The first thing I said was that I’m from Singapore. I really want to show the world what Singapore can do.”

A close-up of the hidden wind-direction strip under the sleeve of the suit. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

Humble beginnings

Tan traces his love for the suit back to his days at NUS. Studying finance and marketing meant he often had to wear a suit for presentations and interviews, and he found himself enjoying dressing up more than the subject itself.

“When I put on my first made-to-measure suit, it was very empowering,” Tan says. “I felt like I had to stand up straighter, taller, and behave more like a gentleman.”

When he told his family that he wanted to become a tailor, his mother, a former beautician and clinic assistant, backed him. “My mum has always been quite supportive of whatever I’ve chosen in life,” he says. “She encouraged me to go for it.”

The mostly self-taught tailor learnt much of the craft from YouTube, from taking measurements to drafting patterns.

“But the execution is not quite the same as the theory,” says Tan, who later hired a few master tailors and learnt alongside them. “I only found that through making a lot of mistakes.”

Over three days, suited up, the fresh graduate set up shop at a canteen booth that was outdoors with no air-conditioning. He dressed second-hand mannequins purchased from Carousell and laid out fabric swatches he had cut by hand on a canteen bench, hoping to catch classmates who needed suits for job interviews.

It was good timing and after the pop-up, he marketed his business online. Whenever enquiries came in, he took the bus to customers’ homes with his luggage.

Money was tight. “In the early days, I would be lucky if I could even draw $1,000 a month,” Tan recalls.

“I didn’t think of giving up, but I did question whether life would be better if I were on the other side. Whenever times got really tough, I would go back to why we named the brand Common Suits.”

Javin Tan, founder of Singapore bespoke tailor Common Suits, chalk-marking at his atelier at 122 Telok Ayer Street. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

“Common” implies a common denominator, Tan says. “It’s the common denominator of the shared values of all good men.”

“Coming from a single-parent family, I’ve always looked up to leaders and inspiring role models,” he adds, citing as examples Lee Kuan Yew, Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing and American businessman John D. Rockefeller.

“I realised there’s a common set of values that they all have – integrity, respect, diligence, taking up responsibilities even when it’s hard, and perseverance.”

“Whenever I face a hard decision, I ask myself, how would these people solve this? Would they give up, or would they persevere?”

“I came from a humble family, so I wanted the name to serve as a reminder of where my roots are,” says Tan, who is married and has a daughter. “And if we do succeed one day, we can show the next generation that you don’t have to come from money to build something from scratch.”

Built for the tropics

Javin Tan with his team in the workroom of his atelier. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

Today, Common Suits has ateliers in Singapore, Manila, Jakarta and Bangkok, and a team of close to 20 who make the suits by hand here. Its clients are mostly entrepreneurs, professionals, expatriates and grooms.

Prices start from $2,100 for a bespoke suit, and customers spend an average of $3,000 to $3,500 on a suit. Each one takes 50 to 60 hours to make and, after four to five fittings, is usually ready in about eight weeks.

Despite the city’s tropical heat, Tan says there is demand for bespoke suiting.

“Singapore is a financial hub and a melting pot that attracts a lot of people from overseas,” he says. “Many of them are here for business, and even if they don’t wear a suit every day, they need one when they travel for work.”

The evolution of suits displayed at Common Suits. ST PHOTO: HESTER TAN

According to Tan, Singapore suits traditionally follow the English style of tailoring, which is structured with strong shoulders and thick fabric.

“But I realised it’s just not comfortable or practical to be wearing a heavy, structured suit all year long,” Tan says.

Neapolitan tailoring, a soft, lighter style developed for Naples, offered a better starting point. To account for Singapore’s added humidity, Tan worked with his canvas manufacturer to create a fabric of his own that lets sweat evaporate quickly.

Common Suits has since become known for blending the sharp lines of English tailoring with the soft, light construction of Neapolitan tailoring. The result is a masculine silhouette with a defined shoulder-to-waist ratio, in a suit light enough for the tropical heat.

“On the outside, it looks formal, elegant and sharp,” he says. “When customers look at our jacket, they can’t tell that it’s actually that comfortable.”

When asked who he would make a suit for if he could choose anyone, Tan was quick to reply. “I want to make one for my mum. She should really experience what her son has created.”