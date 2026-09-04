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Singapore fashion brands in Seoul for pop-up under new Singapore Fashion Council initiative

Singapore: Selects has been timed to coincide with Seoul Fashion Week and art fair Frieze Seoul.

SINGAPORE – Eighteen home-grown brands are in Seoul, South Korea, for a four-day pop-up from Sept 4 to 7.

The expedition, organised by the Singapore Fashion Council (SFC) and supported by Enterprise Singapore, is the first of a new initiative by the trade association to take Singapore brands to overseas markets.

Under the banner, Singapore: Selects, brands curated by concept store DORS at Design Orchard will travel to different countries for pop-ups that double as showcases of Singapore’s fashion scene. DORS at Design Orchard is run by the SFC.

Singapore: Selects’ maiden edition has been timed to coincide with Seoul Fashion Week and art fair Frieze Seoul.

It takes place at event space Zzon in the trendy Seongsu neighbourhood, known for its proliferation of multi-label boutiques and pop-ups.

The Singapore representatives to Seoul are a mix of apparel and accessory brands.

They include 14-year-old fashion brand Arcade – which already has dedicated logistics support for some regional markets and a client base in the US – as well as five-year-old small jewellery brand Sunnysde, still in the early stages of internationalisation.

Other designers include fashion labels Graye, Dirty Manners, Our Second Nature and Sabrinagoh.

DORS at Design Orchard worked with a partner South Korean agency to decide on this spread, appraising each brand’s “identity, design point of view, market readiness and potential relevance to Korean consumers”, SFC said in response to queries.

Singapore: Selects will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia, next from Oct 26 to Nov 1, in conjunction with Jakarta Fashion Week. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FASHION COUNCIL

Sunnysde founder Chua Ming Hui says: “One of the bigger challenges of expanding internationally as a small business is really the logistics behind it.

“Shipping has been a major hurdle for me.”

So far, she has taken her handmade glass charms to pop-up events in Thailand and Jakarta.

These short appearances do lead to some overseas orders, she says.

As a test of a new market, the data gleaned is also helpful. “It gives me a chance to see how Sunnysde performs in different markets, what people gravitate towards and, most importantly, the price, and whether that differs from my customers back home,” she adds.

Singapore: Selects will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia, next from Oct 26 to Nov 1, in conjunction with Jakarta Fashion Week.

Asia is a natural focus for the campaign, but SFC said it is keeping options open. Future editions will feature different line-ups.

In a statement, SFC chief executive Zhang Ting-Ting said: “Singapore fashion is entering a new chapter, with a new generation of brands that are confident in their identities and are eager to share.

“At Singapore Fashion Council, the ambition is to propel this momentum beyond Singapore.”

Info: From Sept 4 to 7 at Zzon, Dongil-ro 79, Seongdong-gu, Seoul. Open from noon to 10pm on Sept 4 and 5, noon to 8pm on Sept 6, and noon to 5pm on Sept 7.