SINGAPORE – Singapore-based photographer Raiyne Kim found herself embroiled in controversy last weekend when what was supposed to be a regular fashion photo shoot spiralled into a social media disaster.

The Korean, who is in her 40s and has more than 12 years of experience in her line of work, tells The Straits Times that she was 15 minutes into the Oct 5 session when her model, Singapore-based British influencer Brie Benfell, stormed out in tears.