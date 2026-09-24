Singapore architect making ‘anti-corporate’ clothes goes to London Fashion Week

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SINGAPORE – Architect Kassandra Lim has a special relationship with nights. In the concessionary hours between shifts at her day job, when workers are granted ownership of their time, the 34-year-old becomes a fashion designer.

Before fashion, she was an after-hours film-maker who won best picture at the 2020 La Jolla Fashion Film Festival with her first short film, Season Of Aeon.

For all nine years of her working life, in fact, Lim’s nights have been reserved for creative output.

In the last two years, that has sharpened into a focus on her clothing label El Khemie, which launched in November 2025.

On Sept 19, Lim showed her second collection for the brand at a group show at London Fashion Week, as one of eight international emerging designers selected by Britain-based incubator Flair. The Flair Fashion Ignite Collective Runway was staged at One Great George Street, an Edwardian building in Westminster over 100 years old.

It also featured designers from the United Kingdom, France, Kosovo, Hong Kong and China.

Lim, dialling in from a basement room of a London hotel, calls her six-look collection the story of a worker’s night-time liberation in six parts.

Look One of her nocturne – a mauled suit missing a sleeve – represents an “intoxicated worker coming out (of the office)”, high on caffeine, she tells The Straits Times. Silks dyed with a blend of coffee and tea are sewn onto the jacket and seem to spill out of it – as if leaking coffee.

All the pieces riff on the pinstripe suit, the uniform of the modern employee. In this narrative, the jacket morphs as the imaginary worker “roams”, abstracted into pants, a mini-dress and evening gowns in subsequent looks.

Models in El Khemie at One Great George Street. PHOTO: EL KHEMIE

This is the same metamorphosis she undergoes nightly, when she switches from corporate to autonomous, creative work, says Lim, who works as a retail design architect in Singapore.

“It’s a deeply personal experience to me. When someone like me, who holds a nine-to-five job, gets home and wants to continue doing creative work, it’s already midnight. But these calm and quiet late nights are the moments I actually get to sit down in a good setting and let my mind and imagination romp.

“This is when my fun and liberating ideas come. Then, suddenly the sun is rising and I’ve pulled an all-nighter. That cycle and sentiment is something that is manifested in this collection.”

Even the colours of the collection are personal. Lim extracted the dusty gold, browns and some blues from coffee grounds, Peranakan butterfly pea tea and chamomile tea. Coffee and chamomile are what fuel her long hours, while the changing hues of blue to purple in butterfly pea tea fascinated her as a child.

She named the collection The Department of Nocturnal Affairs, its dash of fantasy echoed in toadstool mushroom buttons and a plushie bunny necktie in Look Four.

A bunny-tie look detail. PHOTO: EL KHEMIE

The drama of her story of a worker escaping into a magical night suited the grandeur of the London show’s venue, which had a lowered chandelier as the backdrop, she adds.

Lim commissioned an original score for her segment of the 50-minute presentation. “What I love about collective shows like this is the diversity. Everybody came with a very different point of view and story to tell,” she says.

People in the audience approached her after to say they liked her clothes and had caught her workwear references. “It was very encouraging and, really, a joyful and valuable experience for me,” she adds.

From architecture to fashion

How did she get into fashion in the first place?

Lim herself once saw it as random. An architect of nine years now, she formerly worked in urban planning.

A “sudden urge” to learn how to sew prompted her to enrol in a part-time diploma course at local tailoring school Textile and Fashion Industry Training Centre (TaF.tc) , which snowballed into a master’s in fashion design at London’s Royal College of Art in 2023. Flair came knocking after her graduation show.

But in hindsight, the threads were always there. As an architect used to brawny materials like steel and wood, she was ignorant of their opposite, cloth, she admits.

“It meant that in my design language, I lacked the dynamism and softness (of working with cloth). When I did film, it also required a bit of fabric design and I just didn’t have that perspective. That gap was what I tried to fill when I began exploring fashion design,” she says.

Lim putting finishing touches on Look Four. PHOTO: EL KHEMIE

The intention was to upgrade herself as a designer, not to jump ship for the rag trade.

The immediacy of clothes worn on the body was also seductive for Lim, whose urban planning projects were staggering in scale and could take decades – even “centuries” – to realise.

“When you start working at that scale, after a while, you feel like finding ways to get closer to human connection. Fashion filled that gap for me as a designer wanting to be able to connect both on a large and intimate scale,” she says.

When she quit her job and took off for a year to pursue fashion in London, people were understandably shocked. “Everyone thought, ‘Since when did this girl want to be a fashion designer? I thought her entire life she wanted to be an architect?’ That still stands,” says Lim.

Anti-corporate meditation

For someone so bullish about escaping the corporate grind, Lim is surprisingly keen on her day job.

“Being an architect is in my blood, I can’t get away from it,” she says. She came back to Singapore for her current job in retail design and now handles a portfolio that includes the shopping wing of the forthcoming Changi Airport Terminal 5.

The return to a nine-to-five was the catalyst for her label El Khemie, which launched online and at multi-label store DORS in 2025 with workwear remixes: patchwork pantaloons, deconstructed dress shirts and a hybrid pinstripe blazer and sports jersey.

Lim's concept sketch for her Department of Nocturnal Affairs collection. PHOTO: EL KHEMIE

Fashion design is for her an exercise in “anti-corporate meditation”, yet her clothes are not meant to look “explosive, dystopian, very dark or rebellious”, she stresses.

To put it mildly, she has complicated feelings about work. “The complexity comes from appreciating and enjoying work but having to exist in the office structure, be there every day at a certain time, sit at a desk. My seat does not have a view of windows, so I feel really trapped,” she adds.

“For a designer, inspiration and ideas come from the world out there. I’ve always hoped that openness to ideas or that kind of (freewheeling) mind can be preserved, but I think in a corporate setting, it is difficult.”

She started El Khemie to redress that difficulty. So far, she has sold fewer than 50 pieces from her first and only retail collection – sold online – but since it was never built to be her rice bowl, Lim is unfazed.

A look from Kassandra Lim’s Department of Nocturnal Affairs collection. PHOTO: EL KHEMIE

If she had it her way, El Khemie would be seen as a fashion “laboratory”, not label, she says. The goal was to expand on her experiments with natural dye that began at the Royal College of Art, not churn out clothes for sale.

Most importantly, it is her hatch into the nocturnal world of creative freedom. The brand has taught her the unlikely pleasure of straddling work and play, further nuancing her attitude towards employment.

She says: “I embrace this condition a lot better now. I started to realise that it is only because of this duality, this kind of tension, that I can design the way I do. The liberation (of my clothes) comes about only because I’m in a situation where I’m grounded. That tension has been the kind of inspiration and the energy that I need to create my works. ”