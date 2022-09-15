‘Silver’ fashion show a reunion for Singapore’s former top models

SINGAPORE – “I just got my Passion Silver card.”
The triumphant declaration – about receiving the People’s Association concession card for Singapore citizens aged 60 and above – would be a lot less amusing if it was not coming from former top supermodel Pat Kraal.
The 60-year-old has, after all, walked for big names in Paris including Givenchy, Balmain and Christian Dior in her past life.
At 1.78m tall and in heels, she towers over her contemporaries present today – Lilian Sim, 58; Rosnah Makong, 57; Ibrahim Atan, 65; Lyn Wang, 55; Angel Cheah, 51; and Elaine Tan, 61.
It is almost 8pm on a Tuesday, and the seven are gathered at fashion show producer Daniel Boey’s house in the eastern part of Singapore for a photo shoot for The Straits Times.
On Saturday, they will walk in the Silver Is The New Black cabine show, solely featuring models aged 50 and above, for fashion festival #FashTag – a return to modelling for most of them after decades being out of the spotlight.
The night starts slow, with uncertain glances and an almost humble unwillingness to talk at length about themselves. The ice breaks when it is revealed that this reporter is the same age as some of their kids.
Soon, they chat with the ease of former colleagues reminiscing about the good old days. Ibrahim is teased about having been popular with the ladies, and the room erupts into scandalised laughter. Then the camera turns on, and it is all business – the room becomes a flurry of coolly pursed lips and seasoned smizes framed lightly by lines.
Even in the name of inclusivity, not everyone can be a model, says Boey. “It doesn’t mean anyone who is old can be a model. You still have to look and carry yourself like a model. There’s a reason they are models and other old people are not. It’s an aura.”
“These uncle, aunties were the biggest stars when I was growing up. I knew their names from magazines,” he adds cheekily, himself 57. “I call them aunties out of respect because when they were at the top of their game, I was a newbie. And they took care of me when they could’ve just kicked me out.”
The upcoming show is a reunion for most of the crew, many of whom were from local modelling agency Carrie Models.
Back in the heyday of the 1980s and early 1990s – which many consider the golden age of Singapore fashion – modelling jobs were aplenty and the scene was tight-knit, they recall. “There was no rivalry, even between agencies. We were all very close,” says Kraal.
It was the “peak” for modelling competitions and discovering new faces. In fact, most of them got their start from placing in the top three of a competition.
There were the M Awards (Sim won in 1983), Glamour Awards (Rosnah won in 1986 and Cheah in 1991), Elite Look of the Year (Wang won in 1991) and Manhunt (Ibrahim won its debut edition in 1984).
Singapore was on its rise as a fashion capital for other South-east Asian countries to converge in, so global designers – such as Versace and Chanel – held their runway shows here and flew clients in. There were breakfast, lunch, tea and dinner shows daily, as well as “ballroom shows” in hotels.
Later, when brands began opening boutiques in the region, overseas jobs came pouring in. “We were taken to Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Dubai. We got all the opportunities,” says Wang.
The most fun part was the convivial atmosphere backstage, they agree, defined by hectic outfit changes and multiple touch-ups. You had to memorise your sequencing, and sometimes even take along your own make-up and accessories – up to six pairs of shoes a person, they recall in mock exasperation.
Models these days have it easier, says Wang. “We would get screamed at onstage, but nowadays, you cannot get angry at models.”
So why leave if the job was so fun? “We grew old” is the unanimous reply.
Families became a priority. All have children – Sim even has grandchildren.
On top of that, “there wasn’t a market for older models, not like now”, says Kraal, who is the managing director of senior models agency Platinum Angels Management. “I’m hoping that this show will help remove the stigma connected with weight gain, wrinkles and ageing.”
All of them agree that the Silver show is an industry first and a good start to embracing age inclusivity in the industry.
Wang, who models with agency Now Models, believes there is still some way to go. Not a lot of big brands are receptive to older models yet, she says. “Singapore has always been a follower of trends set by the West – if they hadn’t accepted an older model, this show wouldn’t have happened.”
“This is just the start,” says Kraal. Wang chimes in: “Let’s see how the market receives us.”
Meet the models
Pat Kraal, 60
Where you might recognise her from: As one of the top Singapore supermodels in the 1980s. She walked for big names in Paris including Givenchy, Balmain, Jean-Louis Scherrer and Christian Dior. Back home, she was on the cover of magazines including Her World and Female.
Lilian Sim, 58
Where you might recognise her from: A Changi Airport print advertisement and a number of magazine covers, after she won the M Awards in 1983. Over a modelling career of almost 10 years, she was also a Carrie Models instructor, teaching models to catwalk.
Rosnah Makong, 57
Where you might recognise her from: As the winner of the Glamour Awards in 1986 and a finalist in Supermodel of Singapore in 1987. She mainly did runway shows – for designers including Hermes, Burberry and Karl Lagerfeld – and magazine fashion spreads.
Ibrahim Atan, 65
Where you might recognise him from: A piercing Puma television advertisement, along with editorial spreads for Her World, Female and the now-defunct Signature. The former heart-throb, who is now a father of five, won Manhunt’s debut edition in 1984. He was also a certified fitness instructor and is still in the industry today as director of fitness equipment company F1 Recreation.
Lyn Wang, 55
Where you might recognise her from: Runway shows and magazine spreads. She won competitions Elite Look of the Year in 1991 and Best Model Awards in 1993. Currently signed to Now Models under the “classic models” division (aged 40 and up), the freelance bungee fitness instructor recently appeared in the DBS miniseries Sparks and modelled in a 2021 Piaget jewellery showcase.
Angel Cheah, 51
Where you might recognise her from: Magazine spreads and fashion shows, including the annual Singapore Designers Show and Asean Designers Show, after her win at the Glamour Awards in 1991. The mother of two special-needs kids also hopes to see the industry embrace all kinds of special-needs models in time.
Elaine Tan, 61
Where you might recognise her from: As Miss Universe Singapore in 1979, which kicked off an almost seven-year modelling career doing runway shows. The mother of three later left to work for fashion events agency Runway Productions.