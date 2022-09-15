‘Silver’ fashion show a reunion for Singapore’s former top models

SINGAPORE – “I just got my Passion Silver card.”

The triumphant declaration – about receiving the People’s Association concession card for Singapore citizens aged 60 and above – would be a lot less amusing if it was not coming from former top supermodel Pat Kraal.

The 60-year-old has, after all, walked for big names in Paris including Givenchy, Balmain and Christian Dior in her past life.

At 1.78m tall and in heels, she towers over her contemporaries present today – Lilian Sim, 58; Rosnah Makong, 57; Ibrahim Atan, 65; Lyn Wang, 55; Angel Cheah, 51; and Elaine Tan, 61.

It is almost 8pm on a Tuesday, and the seven are gathered at fashion show producer Daniel Boey’s house in the eastern part of Singapore for a photo shoot for The Straits Times.

On Saturday, they will walk in the Silver Is The New Black cabine show, solely featuring models aged 50 and above, for fashion festival #FashTag – a return to modelling for most of them after decades being out of the spotlight.

The night starts slow, with uncertain glances and an almost humble unwillingness to talk at length about themselves. The ice breaks when it is revealed that this reporter is the same age as some of their kids.

Soon, they chat with the ease of former colleagues reminiscing about the good old days. Ibrahim is teased about having been popular with the ladies, and the room erupts into scandalised laughter. Then the camera turns on, and it is all business – the room becomes a flurry of coolly pursed lips and seasoned smizes framed lightly by lines.

Even in the name of inclusivity, not everyone can be a model, says Boey. “It doesn’t mean anyone who is old can be a model. You still have to look and carry yourself like a model. There’s a reason they are models and other old people are not. It’s an aura.”

“These uncle, aunties were the biggest stars when I was growing up. I knew their names from magazines,” he adds cheekily, himself 57. “I call them aunties out of respect because when they were at the top of their game, I was a newbie. And they took care of me when they could’ve just kicked me out.”

The upcoming show is a reunion for most of the crew, many of whom were from local modelling agency Carrie Models.

Back in the heyday of the 1980s and early 1990s – which many consider the golden age of Singapore fashion – modelling jobs were aplenty and the scene was tight-knit, they recall. “There was no rivalry, even between agencies. We were all very close,” says Kraal.