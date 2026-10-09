Sign up for A. Lange & Sohne pop-up, and marvel at new drops by Patek, Omega and Bell & Ross

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A. Lange & Sohne's Challenging Chronographs showcase brings together the Glashutte watchmaker’s chronograph expertise and longstanding ties to classic motoring.

A. Lange & Sohne Challenging Chronographs Pop-up

A. Lange & Sohne is bringing the twin worlds of high horology and vintage motorsport to Singapore with Challenging Chronographs, an immersive pop-up running at Ion Orchard’s Level 1 Atrium from Oct 18 to 30, 2026.

The showcase brings together the Glashutte watchmaker’s chronograph expertise and longstanding ties to classic motoring. Since 2012, Lange has partnered with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the celebrated classic-car and motorcycle concours on Lake Como. It also supports leading concours events at Hampton Court Palace and Newport.

The manufacture presents each “Best of Show” winner with a bespoke, hand-engraved watch, honouring the craftsmanship and mechanical precision that unite fine watchmaking and classic motoring.

The exhibition traces Lange’s modern chronograph story, beginning with the Datograph, which made its mark in 1999. Its flyback function, precisely jumping minute counter and signature outsize date combined technical ingenuity with distinctive design. The Double Split, launched in 2004, and the Triple Split, introduced in 2018, show how Lange extended split-seconds timing to compare longer intervals, with the latter measuring times spanning several hours.

Triple Split, introduced in 2018, show how Lange extended split-seconds timing to compare longer intervals, with the latter measuring times spanning several hours. PHOTO: A. LANGE & SOHNE

Visitors can also see the craftsmanship up close. A master watchmaker and an engraver from Glashutte will give live demonstrations throughout the showcase, including the hand-engraving of delicate floral scrollwork on balance cocks, a detail that makes each movement unique.

The exhibition welcomes visitors daily from 10am to 9pm. Guided walkthroughs and bench demonstrations can be booked in advance via https://tinyurl.com/challengingchronographs

Omega Seamaster Diver 300m James Bond And Spectre Collection

After three decades with cinema’s most famous spy, Omega casts James Bond and his nemesis, Spectre, as rivals in a six-piece Seamaster Diver 300M collection.

Omega is casting James Bond and his nemesis, Spectre, as rivals in a six-piece Seamaster Diver 300M collection. PHOTO: OMEGA

All six 42mm watches run on the METAS-certified Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806, but their designs take sides.

The steel Bond edition ($11,100) pairs a blue aluminium wave dial with a Grade 5 titanium bezel, while its rotor bears the signature gun-barrel motif. Spectre takes a darker turn, with a grained black dial, matching ceramic bezel and an octopus emblem on the rotor. Both come on brushed mesh bracelets.

For collectors, there are two box sets, each priced at $115,950 and limited to 77 pieces. Each pairs a numbered steel watch with a platinum-gold edition featuring an 18-karat white gold PVD dial and an 18-karat Moonshine Gold rotor emblem. Bespoke cufflinks, extra NATO straps and leather travel pouches complete the package. The only choice to make: Bond or Spectre?

Patek Philippe Gondolo Collection

The latest Gondolo Ladies First collection is fitted with the compact E15 quartz calibre housed in Art Deco-inspired cushion cases. PHOTO: PATEK PHILIPPE

Patek Philippe unveiled its refreshed Gondolo Ladies First collection at its latest Grand Exhibition in Milan, with a striking sculpture of Geneva’s Jet d’Eau as the backdrop.

The original Ladies Firstchronograph, launched in 2009, featured Patek’s in-house manual-winding movement. The latest models put everyday convenience first, with the compact E15 quartz calibre housed in Art Deco-inspired cushion cases measuring 31mm by 34.8mm and just 8.03mm thick. The shift reflects regional tastes, where ease of use can matter as much as mechanical allure.

With diamond-set cushion cases, the collection offers a distinctive alternative to round watches. The rose gold 7034R has a chestnut opaline dial, while the white gold 7034G comes in blue-grey. Both feature dial flanges set with 108 brilliant-cut diamonds.

More lavish versions pair 303 dial diamonds with trapeze-cut tsavorites, topazes or amethysts. The most richly set models carry nearly 700 stones across the case, dial and strap buckle. The refreshed Gondolo watches are priced between $53,7000 and $98,400.

Tissot Supersport NBA

Tissot brings basketball style to the wrist with a contemporary chronograph in tonal grey.

A sandblasted steel case, matching pushers and an integrated grey rubber strap give it a matte, industrial look. Inside is ETA’s G10 quartz chronograph movement.

National Basketball Association (NBA) fans will spot plenty of courtside cues. White dashed markings echo court boundaries, the date window resembles the painted key, and the bezel features a 24-second shot-clock ring.

A sandblasted steel case, matching pushers and an integrated grey rubber strap give the Tissot Supersport NBA a matte, industrial look. PHOTO: TISSOT

The NBA logo tips the chronograph seconds hand, while an engraved caseback pays tribute to the Eastern and Western Conferences, the two major geographical halves of the NBA. Price: $660

Bell & Ross BR-03 Green Radar Ceramic

Bell & Ross turns the wrist into a radar screen with the BR-03 Green Radar Ceramic, a playful take on its aviation heritage.

The BR-03 Green Radar Ceramic has a 41mm microblasted black ceramic case housing three rotating discs in place of conventional hands. PHOTO: BELL & ROSS

The 41mm microblasted black ceramic case houses three rotating discs in place of conventional hands. In a tribute to French military and business jet manufacturer Dassault Aviation, a Falcon business jet marks the hours, a Rafale fighter tracks the minutes, and a nEUROn combat drone sweeps the seconds. Luminous green trails and markings printed beneath the sapphire crystal give the display depth.

The lightweight discs are designed to minimise friction and conserve power. They run on the automatic BR-CAL.327 movement, which offers a 54-hour power reserve. A black rubber strap and 100m water resistance complete the cockpit-inspired watch. Price: $6,800