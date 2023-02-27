Seiko president Akio Naito wants the world to be aware of Grand Seiko

SINGAPORE – Mr Akio Naito is sitting in a room at Grand Seiko’s new flagship boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

He readily takes off the clean but arrestingly handsome watch on his wrist when asked what he is wearing. It is a 140th anniversary limited edition of the first Grand Seiko (GS) watch launched in 1960.

“I couldn’t resist buying it because I was born in 1960. And I was appointed to be the president of Seiko Watch Corporation when this model came out on the 140th anniversary of the company’s founding (in 1881),” says Mr Naito, who joined the Japanese watchmaker in 1984 as a lawyer.

For the uninitiated, Seiko and GS are different brands, even though they come under the Seiko Watch Corporation. The former specialises in affordable watches, while GS produces high-end luxury timepieces. Although it started out as part of Seiko, GS was for the longest time a cult brand known only to watch aficionados for its artisanal beauty and ground-breaking technology. The reason? It was not available outside of Japan until 2010.

It became an independent brand in 2017. Since then, it has been on a relentless drive to be a major player in the luxe watch market. In 2018, the Grand Seiko Corporation of America was set up to sell, market and distribute GS.

“In 2020, we created Grand Seiko Europe in Paris. And last year, as a final piece of the puzzle, we created Grand Seiko Asia-Pacific in Singapore,” says the amiable 62-year-old in fluent English.

The little red dot won over Hong Kong “because the Chinese market has always been a bit of a challenge for us”, he says.

“We’re still exploring what the best strategy would be in China, including Hong Kong. But in Singapore, we can count on the popularity of the brand with cult followers and passionate watch lovers.”

The pandemic, he says, did not put a damper on expansion plans.

“I think we were rather lucky because during the pandemic, people stayed home. And rather than spending money on vacations, they went looking for something new on the Internet. There were lots of activities about watches on social network services. And we emerged as a fresh new brand outside Japan,” he says.

It helps that GS has been winning some big prizes in the horological world. For instance, the Grand Seiko Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon – unveiled at the 2022 Watches & Wonders international watch fair in Geneva – nabbed the coveted Chronometry Prize at the 2022 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve, the Oscars of the watch industry. The timepiece made horological history because it managed to combine a tourbillon and a constant-force mechanism as one unit on a single axis.