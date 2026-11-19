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Seeing spots? How to wear the Bambi trend, from make-up to fashion

Content creator Nellie Lim (left) styles a deer print jacket with understated brown separates, while content creator Dineaish Rajendran goes for the full deer make-up look.

SINGAPORE - From the runways of Tony Burch to Chanel’s coveted pony-hair plats, deer print has become this season’s surprise animal print, offering a softer take on the usual leopard and snakeskin.

The Bambi-inspired trend – named after the titular character of the 1942 Disney film – has also made its way into beauty, with make-up looks ranging from playful painted spots to softer, doe-eyed glam.

Keen to try it? A make-up artist, stylist and content creator tell The Straits Times how to pull off Bambi chic, from your face to your wardrobe.

Wear it natural: the soft Bambi look

Celebrity make-up artist Kenneth Chia breaks the softer, doe-eyed look down into a few simple steps, starting with the face.

“I would start by sculpting the face with a tonally harmonious palette. Browns, taupes, neutrals. And make sure the finish isn’t overly glowy. That’s half the battle won,” he says.

Content creator Ambika Kaul applying eyeliner for her deer make-up look. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

The eyes do the rest of the work. “The other half is in shaping the eyes with lots of soft neutral layers, from the nose to the front of the brows. And making sure my eyelids are primed with a blurring powder to give that seamless, soft effect which is key to the look.”

Eyeliner is drawn straighter and less winged at the outer corner, while lashes are kept open in the middle of the eye to create a rounder shape, instead of lifting the outer corners. Stain the lips with your product of choice, tapped on with a finger, says Chia.

He describes the finished look as “soft, hard, smoky, clean, wide-eyed, sultry, kissable but not overtly sexual”.

On whether the look suits Asian features, Chia says the techniques do not change across face shape for this trend. “What’s more important is the attitude. And the outfit.”

Singapore’s humidity is less of a problem than you might think, as the look relies on a natural matt base and softly smudged eyes. His tip: “Just carry a little cotton bud to clean up the eye shadow if it starts to move too much. You’ll get a much more chic result than over-powdering all night long.”

Go all out: the full deer look

Content creator Dineaish Rajendran, 23, who recreated the full look for a Halloween-themed TikTok video, says the base matters as much as the spots. “You want to have your face really bronzy.”

The deer make-up look features painted spots, bronzed contour and a warm, toasty palette. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DINEAISH RAJENDRAN

The spots are where most people go wrong, he adds. “In some of the inspiration pics, I feel like the dots overpower the look, and then it becomes not natural-looking. It looks more ‘costumey’. You want it to look like the actual skin texture of the deer. Some dots are more faded, imperfect, bigger, connected or not.”

The longevity of the look dictates what products you use for the spots. “If you’re doing it at home, just use eyeshadow, but if you’re going out and want it to last, use a cream or concealer first and then set it with eyeshadow.”

Wearing Bambi print

Although it is most popular in outerwear, deer print is not confined to heavy jackets and coats. Stylist Moushumi Khara suggests looking for it in breathable fabrics such as cotton, viscose, Tencel, silk and lightweight linen blends, in pieces like lightweight shirts, bias-cut satin skirts and wide-leg satin trousers.

For a relaxed weekend, she would pair a Bambi print satin skirt with a simple tank top, flat sandals and a raffia bag. “That would look incredibly chic for a weekend.”

The print can also take you from the office to a night out. “For work, I would pair a Bambi print blouse with cream tailored trousers or even chocolate brown trousers,” she says. “And for an evening out, I would take a Bambi print slip dress with beautiful gold jewellery and simple heels.”

For a bolder look, she suggests some unexpected colour combinations. “Bambi, interestingly, is also paired really well with burgundy. You can pair it with powder blue or butter yellow as well.”

Those new to animal prints should ease into the trend. “You don’t need to jump straight into a Bambi print outfit, but you could do a handbag. Or ballet flats, a belt, or even a scarf. Don’t go Bambi all over from top to bottom.”

Content creator Nellie Lim kept the rest of her outfit minimal, balancing the bold deer print with cleaner silhouettes. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NELLIE LIM

As deer print leans warm, those with cooler skin tones should keep it lower down, worn as trousers or a skirt, Khara advises.

Body shape matters, too. “If you’re petite, a smaller-scale print can sometimes feel more proportionate,” she says. “If you were somebody who has a wider bottom, like a pear shape, a printed top which brings focus upwards would look much better.”

Those with an inverted triangle body shape, on the other hand, should wear the print on the bottom.

For herself, Khara says she would start with a slightly oversized clutch, worn with denim and a simple top. “I wouldn’t really invest in a high-end luxury brand because I’m not sure how long the style is going to last. I want to be using my stuff as much as possible.”

Bambi print picks

Here are five Bambi print items to get you started on the trend.

1. Deer Print Forever Comfort High Cut Ballet Shoes, Next, $47

Deer Print Forever Comfort High Cut Ballet Shoes, $47 (usual price $94), from Next. PHOTO: NEXT

Ballet flats are an easy way into the trend, and this pair comes with cushioned insoles and a bow detail with metal tips.

Info: Available at next.sg

2. Ally Furry Deer-Print Top-Handle Bag, Charles & Keith, $75.90

Ally Furry Deer-Print Top-Handle Bag, $75.90, from Charles & Keith. PHOTO: CHARLES & KEITH

Made with faux rabbit fur, this slouchy bag has a wavy top handle and a chain strap. It is an easy way to add the print to an everyday outfit.

Info: Available at charleskeith.com/sg, with free Click & Collect at selected stores.

3. Brown Deer Print Satin Midi Skirt, Next, $30

Brown Deer Print Satin Midi Skirt, $30 (usual price $61), from Next. PHOTO: NEXT

A satin skirt is one of Khara’s top picks for wearing the print in Singapore’s heat, and this midi version works for both the weekend and the office.

Info: The skirt is available online at Next’s Singapore website. Go to next.sg

4. Never Fully Dressed Sleeveless Halter Neck Top Co-ord in Brown Deer Print, ASOS, $177.99

Never Fully Dressed sleeveless halter neck top co-ord in brown deer print, $177.99, from Asos. The matching skirt is sold separately. PHOTO: ASOS

This halter-neck top in a chocolate deer print can be paired with its matching skirt, sold separately, for a full co-ord look.

Info: Available at asos.com

5. Brushed-Finish Bambi Jacket, Mango, $169.90

Brushed-Finish Bambi Jacket, $169.90, from Mango. PHOTO: MANGO

For those heading somewhere cooler this year-end, this straight-cut jacket has a faux-fur effect, brushed finish and a notched lapel collar, in a chocolate Bambi print.

Info: Available at shop.mango.com/sg