S’pore fashion collective Youths In Balaclava’s Paris Fashion Week show halted by French police

SINGAPORE – Talk about a “heist” gone wrong.

On June 25, Singapore fashion collective Youths In Balaclava (YIB) had its intimate mini runway show at Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 momentarily halted by the French police.

Held at a showroom at 20 Rue de la Chaise where the brand presented its SS24 collection Hybrid Moments from June 20 to 25, it was YIB’s first physical showing in Paris, following digital film presentations since its Paris Fashion Week debut in 2019.

The show involved a staged heist, in which the group’s friends in the French city who played “robbers” in balaclavas entered the venue to kick off the fashion presentation. They were spotted in public before the show and likely spooked passers-by who alerted the police, a spokesman for the collective told The Straits Times.

“The concept for the show was a bank heist as we love the ideology behind it, with each member playing a key role in order for the heist to be a success. (It’s the idea of) ‘Eat the rich and feed the poor’,” the spokesman said.

“I guess the police were alerted before the show because the ‘robbers’ were waiting in a car in the vicinity in balaclavas and jumpsuits.”

YIB understands that the French authorities waited and followed the car to the show venue, which had its shutters down. They interrupted the show midway and demanded the shutters be opened, all the while preparing to pull their guns and behaving in a “hostile” manner, said the spokesman.

“We had no choice but to open the shutters while the show was ongoing. We explained the situation and they apologised and left,” he said, adding that the models from the two interrupted looks had just minutes to change back into their previous outfits to continue the show, which involved 25 models and 28 looks.

Of the 20 guests in attendance, one filmed the ordeal and posted about it online. In the comments section, some netizens denounced it as a stunt to generate hype. But YIB said it was not part of the plan to have the authorities raid the show.