Fashion brands like Louis Vuitton and Coach spice up dining scene in Singapore and abroad

SINGAPORE – Since Feb 7, a long line has formed each day outside the Louis Vuitton Island Maison at Marina Bay Sands. It is not for the French luxury brand’s famed Speedy or Alma bags, but for air-flown chocolates from Paris.

The Straits Times understands that this unexpected confectionery hot spot, Le Chocolat Maxime Frederic at Louis Vuitton, is doing such brisk business that the sweet treats vanish from the shelves by early afternoon. Prices range from $35 for a bar of chocolate to $460 for a Vivienne on Malle, a sculpture inspired by Louis Vuitton’s Vivienne Music Box.

More fashion brands are venturing into the culinary world, blending style with gastronomy to create unique experiences for their customers.

Dr Samer Elhajjar, a senior lecturer at NUS Business School’s department of marketing, says such increasing confluence is not a random trend, but a strategic move to engage today’s consumers.

He says in an e-mail interview: “Fashion houses, always on the lookout for fresh angles, are expanding their horizons beyond clothes. They’re tapping the craving for experiences that go beyond just selling stuff. By venturing into the culinary world, brands not only diversify revenue streams, but also create new avenues for consumer interaction and brand loyalty.”

This shift is partly catalysed by the preferences of Gen Z, who often find gastronomic experiences more accessible than, for instance, a $4,000 handbag from the same brand.