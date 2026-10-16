NEW YORK – First came the fake influencers, the artificial intelligence advertising campaigns and chatbots for shopping. Now, fashion is dealing with the relentless promotion of smart glasses, humanoid robots on the runway and polarising scions of Silicon Valley sitting front row.

So, it makes sense, in a way, that fashion influencers, writers and editors – attracted to money and power, and always looking for ways to support themselves – have lately cosied up to Big Tech companies.