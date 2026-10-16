Robot models, Meta glasses and AI spon-con: Fashion cosies up to tech
Sandra E. Garcia
- Fashion is increasingly tied to Big Tech, with influencers and editors taking sponsored deals, free products and luxe events around AI wearables and smart glasses.
- Meta is pushing hardest, sponsoring Vogue World and Meta Connect to win fashion’s approval, but robots on the runway and AI promotion have sparked backlash.
- Many in fashion are split: some see AI as a useful tool, while others call it a threat to human creativity and fear they are being used for “AI propaganda”.
AI generated
NEW YORK – First came the fake influencers, the artificial intelligence advertising campaigns and chatbots for shopping. Now, fashion is dealing with the relentless promotion of smart glasses, humanoid robots on the runway and polarising scions of Silicon Valley sitting front row.
So, it makes sense, in a way, that fashion influencers, writers and editors – attracted to money and power, and always looking for ways to support themselves – have lately cosied up to Big Tech companies.