Team tiger

Once a novel strategy by a handful of brands to target the affluent Chinese market, the phenomenon of fashion and luxury labels releasing Chinese New Year collections celebrating the year's zodiac animal has become an annual affair.

Despite the pandemic, Chinese consumers have been spending. In its annual report on the luxury sector released this month, consultancy Bain & Company found that sales of personal luxury goods in China grew by 36 per cent to 471 billion yuan (S$100.2 billion) last year from the year before.