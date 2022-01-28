SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The Italian brand enlisted Chinese artists Sun Yuan and Peng Yu to create a unique print inspired by the tiger to be integrated into select accessories.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The Italian brand enlisted Chinese artists Sun Yuan and Peng Yu to create a unique print inspired by the tiger to be integrated into select accessories.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 28, 2022, with the headline Roar into Chinese New Year. Subscribe