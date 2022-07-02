Rihanna's Fenty Beauty eyes Africa

JOHANNESBURG • Rihanna upended the cosmetics market five years ago when she launched a make-up brand for people of colour.

Now, she is bucking conventional wisdom again with a big bet on an often-overlooked market: Africa.

The star singer and her partner, luxury giant LVMH, are taking Fenty Beauty to a continent worth an estimated US$2 billion (S$2.8 billion) in retail value this year across premium beauty and personal care, according to data from researcher Euromonitor International.

The line is available in South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Global beauty brands had passed over African countries for years because of lower consumer spending power. Historically, the industry also focused on making products for white skin and hair types.

Rihanna, 34, enters with advantages. She has a big social media following on the continent and a lot of consumers are already buying Fenty products online despite pricey shipping costs.

"Now we get to experience it ourselves, on our turf," said Ms Foyin Ogunrombi, a beauty influencer who promoted the launch of the brand for ARC, a retailer in South Africa. She predicted that Rihanna's star power and the brand's established popularity will help the products sell well.

For LVMH, which has a stake in Fenty, pushing the beauty line into Africa could help promote its house of brands, which include Hennessy and Tag Heuer, to the region's young and increasingly wealthy shoppers.

The company generates about 90 per cent of its sales from Europe, Asia and the United States, meaning Africa is largely untapped.

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, redefined the cosmetics industry when the line debuted in 2017 with 40 shades of foundation. It generated more than US$550 million in sales in its first year by appealing to people of colour who had previously settled for make-up that did not match their skin tone.

"Rihanna stands out," said Ms Deborah Aitken, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.

As a black businesswoman with a long-established following among young people and an even wider base after becoming a mother, Rihanna resonates globally and in Africa, she said.

The prospects for Fenty look good. The region is young, but also gaining more wealth. In sub-Saharan Africa, 70 per cent of its almost 1.1 billion people are aged under 30. And in the wake of pandemic lockdowns, consumers are "refilling the make-up bag,", Ms Aitken said.

That potential was apparent as customers joined celebrities and influencers at midnight launch events in Johannesburg's financial centre, Sandton.

The Barbados-born singer did not attend, but posted on Instagram to officially announce the launch wearing an outfit by Thebe Magugu, a South African designer.

In a sign that the brand might be trying to go more premium in Africa, prices for products such as the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer and Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation are about 10 to 15 per cent more expensive than in the US.

For Nigerian-based lifestyle influencer Eki Ogunbor, the May 27 launch in Africa is a big deal.

"Black people need to be represented," she said.

BLOOMBERG