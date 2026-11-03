Ralph Lauren makes history at the Oscars of American fashion
Vanessa Friedman
- Anna Wintour briefly raised politics at the CFDA awards, but most speakers avoided it. The night was also marked by Steven Kolb’s resignation after a clash with PETA protesters.
- Anthony Vaccarello won international designer of the year as he prepares to leave Saint Laurent. Thom Browne warned that business pressures are putting creativity “under the microscope”.
- The CFDA honoured independent voices like Susan Cianciolo, Colleen Allen and Rachel Scott. Ralph Lauren made history with his 12th CFDA award, becoming the most decorated designer in CFDA history.
AI generated
NEW YORK - Despite the fact that the Oscars of the fashion world, otherwise known as the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards, took place the night before the US midterm elections on Nov 3, the only person willing to talk politics onstage was Anna Wintour.
Wintour, the global editorial director of Vogue and the chief content officer of Conde Nast, there to present the positive change award to fashion designer Tory Burch, announced that she had recently been at a fund-raising event for James Talarico, the Democratic Senate nominee in Texas.