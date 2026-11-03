Ralph Lauren makes history at the Oscars of American fashion

Anthony Vaccarello (second from left), who was named international designer of the year on Nov 2, with (from left) Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber and Rose, in gold looks from his final Saint Laurent collection.

NEW YORK - Despite the fact that the Oscars of the fashion world, otherwise known as the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards, took place the night before the US midterm elections on Nov 3, the only person willing to talk politics onstage was Anna Wintour.

Wintour, the global editorial director of Vogue and the chief content officer of Conde Nast, there to present the positive change award to fashion designer Tory Burch, announced that she had recently been at a fund-raising event for James Talarico, the Democratic Senate nominee in Texas.