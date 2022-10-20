Raffles City revamp: What to look out for at the upcoming beauty haven

SINGAPORE – Beauty aficionados are set to have a new haunt by the end of this year: Raffles City Shopping Centre.
The mall has been unveiling, in phases, a slew of beauty stores to inject new flavour and add diversity to the tenant mix.
SINGAPORE – Beauty aficionados are set to have a new haunt by the end of this year: Raffles City Shopping Centre.
The mall has been unveiling, in phases, a slew of beauty stores to inject new flavour and add diversity to the tenant mix.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.